Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr. Rao) Awarded "Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India"

In a momentous event held at The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi, the eminent neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, widely known as Dr. Rao, was honored with the prestigious "Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India" award. The recognition was bestowed upon him during the Leaders Awards 2023, organized by the Bizox Media Network on 19th August 2023.

Dr. Rao, the visionary founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital, a world-renowned neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery facility in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, has long been a pioneer in neurosciences. The award is a testament to his exceptional contributions and tireless dedication to advancing the realm of neurosurgery.

The esteemed award ceremony was graced by an array of notable personalities, including Sri Shyam Jaju, former National Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party; Sri Jual Oram, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Former Union Cabinet Minister for Tribal Affairs; Sri Mahesh Verma, BJP Spokesperson; Mr. Sanjeev Aren, His Highness, Consulate General of the Republic of Haiti; Mr. Alexander Zhytko, First Secretary of the Embassy of Belarus; Mr. Thabang Kholumo, Chargée d'Affairs at the Embassy of Lesotho; and Mr. Anish Kumar, President of Bizox Media Network & Director of I-Novate Technology.

Dr. Rao's unparalleled expertise spans multiple subspecialties of neurosciences, reflecting his comprehensive training in India and abroad. He holds various degrees and fellowships, including his specialization in Neurosurgery from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. His quest for excellence led him to undertake advanced training in various subspecialties of neurosciences across the United States. These include Fellowships in Minimally Invasive Skull Base Surgery, Pediatric Neurosurgery, Neuro-oncology, Functional and Stereotactic Radiosurgery, and Endovascular Neurosurgery Cerebrovascular procedures.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Rao has consistently pushed the boundaries of medical innovation, making significant contributions to neurosurgery. His skillful and compassionate approach to patient care has earned him immense respect from colleagues and patients.

Under his visionary leadership, Dr. Rao's Hospital has emerged as a beacon of excellence in neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery. Situated in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, the hospital is the first independent state-of-the-art facility in India dedicated to providing unparalleled brain, spine, and nerve care. The hospital's infrastructure is a testament to Dr. Rao's commitment to offering cutting-edge medical technologies and compassionate care in a patient-centric environment. The facility's commitment to advanced technology, patient-centric care, and groundbreaking research has garnered recognition not only in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, but across India and beyond.

The "Best Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon in India" award is a crowning achievement in Dr. Rao's illustrious career, signifying his profound impact on the medical community and the lives of countless patients. It is a moment of immense pride not only for Dr. Rao and his hospital but also for the entire field of neurosurgery.

For more information about Dr. Rao, his achievements, and the exceptional care provided at Dr. Rao's Hospital, please visit their official website at https://drraoshospitals.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.