Renowned pro audio & lighting technology company ‘ATI Pro Technologies’ eyes aggressive expansion plans for 2023

India, 6th April 2023:Incepted in 2013, leading pro audio & lighting brand ‘ATI Pro’ is set to expand its horizons with an upcoming corporate in the heart of New Delhi. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for technologically advanced products, ATI Pro’s upcoming showroom will consist of various divisions under one roof. Spread across an area of 60000 sq. ft; the corporate space will incorporate an elaborate showroom, exclusive demo rooms, an exports & imports department, a dedicated service centre, a logistics division and many more. Moreover ATI Pro audio is now ATI Pro technologies we created many brands like yogipro and audioflix in order to cater to mass customer according to their budget with medium quality.Products with ATI Pro brand will be supreme brand in terms of quality and latest technological trends.

With humble beginnings, ATI Pro has created a niche for its technologically advanced yet affordable products. ATI Pro’s strong technical team and latest design & development capability rightly boast optimum acoustic performance and quality assurance. ATI Pro’s extensive product portfolio consists of more than 600 products across categories, and the team is constantly striving to expand the portfolio further.

ATI Pro Technologies eyes aggressive expansion plans for 2023.

Sharing his thoughts about ATI Pro’s promising growth story, CEO Gaurav Jain said, “We firmly believe that innovation is the key to success. Our in-house team of experienced and tech savvy developers are focusing new age products that are reliable as well as value for money. Despite of temporary dents during the Covid-19 pandemic, we managed to sail through during the unprecedented times. We are optimistic that innovation, transparency and consumer driven operations will act as a growth catalyst for ATI Pro.”

Key product range - Pro Audio category

DJ Speakers

DJ Mixers

Live Mixers

Line Array systems

DJ Cabinets

Crossover Network Plates

HF Drives

DJ Amplifiers

Wireless Mics

Pins & Connectors

PA Amplifiers

Key product range - Pro Lighting category

With a consumer base of over 500000, ATI Pro caters to users Pan India and Internationally. The brand has a strong foothold with more than 100+ dealer and its expanding day by day. Owing to the tremendous YoY growth of 100%, ATI Pro is eyeing a 200% growth in the coming financial year.

To know more, visit- https://www.atipro.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.