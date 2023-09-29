Renowned Vedic Experts Dr Dev Swarup Shastri and Dr Pooja Sharma Honored with Best Iconic Award 2023

Dr Dev Swarup Shastri, a renowned authority in Vedic studies, and his accomplished wife, Dr Pooja Sharma, have received the prestigious Best Iconic Award 2023 for their outstanding contributions to Vastu and Astrology. The award event, held at the Radisson Hotel in New Delhi, was a historic occasion in which they were recognised for their persistent commitment to altering lives via their profound expertise.

Dr Dev Swarup Shastri has gained international acclaim for his vast expertise in Vedic sciences due to his unrivalled precision in analysing over 2.5 Lac Kundlis. His decades of experience in this sector have made him a catalyst for revolutionary change in the lives of countless people. The legendary Mandira Bedi bestowed upon him the Best Iconic Award 2023, a monument to his remarkable achievements.

Dr Pooja Sharma, Dr Shastri's wife, has been a vital part of his journey since 2010. She is well-known for her Vastu and Reiki knowledge, having trained over 2000 students both online and in person. Dr Sharma is also a renowned Numerovastu expert and a Reiki Master with expertise in Cosmic Healing Therapy. Her services were recognised at the same ceremony, where she was named Best Numero Vastu Consultant In India at the Indian Iconic Award 2023.

The husband-wife team's cumulative knowledge extends beyond Vastu and Astrology into areas such as Numerology, Lo Shu Grid, Ramal, Prashna Jyotish, and Vedic Astrology. They have made an everlasting impact on the Vedic sciences with their over 18 years of experience.

Dr Shastri and Dr Sharma have been committed to sharing their wisdom and knowledge with over 267 interested learners since 2012. Their drive to develop a community of knowledge seekers has empowered many people in KarmKand, opening doors to employment.

The awarding of the coveted Best Iconic Award 2023 to Dr Dev Swarup Shastri and Dr Pooja Sharma is a testimonial to their exceptional achievements in the Vedic sciences. It is a well-deserved recognition of their transforming impact on countless lives, as well as their commitment to maintaining and advancing these old traditions.

Individuals interested in consulting with Dr Dev Swarup Shastri and Dr Pooja Sharma or learning more about the profound realm of Vedic sciences should visit their website at www.nadiyotish.in or call +91 9219634387.

For further information about their work and accomplishments, please visit www.nadijyotish.in.

