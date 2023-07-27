Renowned Visa Consultancy, Sernexuss honoured at International Excellence Awards

India, July 27, 2023: In a glitzy ceremony of the prestigious International Excellence Awards, Sernexuss, a leading immigration and study visa consultant in India, was recently recognised with the highly coveted Best Immigration and Study Visa Consultant in India as well as the International Excellence Award for the year 2022. This recognition further solidifies the company's position as a global leader in the immigration consultancy sector.

The International Excellence Awards celebrated outstanding individuals and organisations across various fields. The event's highlight was the presence of renowned Bollywood actor and philanthropist, Mr. Sonu Sood, who graced the occasion and presented the prestigious awards. In this august gathering, attended by notable members from various sectors, Sernexuss, led by Mr. Rahul Malhotra, stole the limelight and received multiple accolades for its exceptional immigration and study visa consultancy services.

Much like the renowned International Awards, the visa consultancy was also honoured at another sought-after award ceremony, The Global Business Awards. One of the highlights of the event was when none other than the beauty icon, Ms. Shilpa Shetty, presented Sernexuss with the esteemed Global Business Award for the Best Immigration Consultant in India. This indicates that the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to providing seamless immigration solutions resonated with the esteemed jury panel.

Similarly, the accomplishments of Sernexuss did not go unnoticed by the renowned Business Outreach Magazine, which awarded the company with a certificate of appreciation for being the most innovative company of 2022. This recognition underscores Sernexuss' dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, constantly adapting and introducing innovative solutions to serve their clients better.

Sernexuss success is also attributed to their strategic partnership with Mr. Sundeep Ari, a registered Canadian Immigration Consultant based in British Columbia. His expertise and genuine approach to providing authentic information and immigration pathways to Canada have significantly contributed to the company's success and client satisfaction.

Moreover, with a strong belief in transparency and effective mentoring, the company has positively impacted the lives of over 5,000 clients, helping them realise their dreams and converting their hard work into well-deserved recognition. The company's exceptional service and dedication have earned praise from both clients and industry experts alike.

A leading name in the immigration industry, Sernexuss offers a wide range of services, specialising in securing Permanent Residency in Canada and Australia, providing IELTS assistance, facilitating Job Seeker visas for Germany, arranging Work Permits for New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Europe, etc., guiding individuals through Study visa applications, and offering Business visa solutions. The company’s transparent and secure process includes eligibility checks, while Sernexuss also assists with Spouse visas, Job Assistance, and Post-Landing services.

Additionally, the Immigration consultancy also provides customised services within the legal framework of immigration, helping individuals migrate for study, work, travel, or business purposes. The benefits include well-prepared applications, affordable access to professional services, step-by-step instructions, transparency, document evaluation, updated information on immigration laws, improved approval chances, and alerting clients to potential delays.

Aspiring immigrants should note that immigration consultants must streamline the process, ensuring a smoother and more successful immigration experience. Therefore, as a reputed visa consultancy, Sernexuss has come up with a list of key considerations that should be kept in mind when choosing immigration consultants. The following pointers are aimed at ensuring that you find genuine and trustworthy professionals who can help you achieve your immigration goals:

Market perception and reputation: Look for consultants with positive customer feedback and a good public image, as this indicates credibility and reliable customer service.

Look for consultants with positive customer feedback and a good public image, as this indicates credibility and reliable customer service. IRCC registration: Ensure that the consultants you choose are registered with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to ensure their legitimacy and expertise.

Ensure that the consultants you choose are registered with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to ensure their legitimacy and expertise. Awards, accreditations, licences, and certifications: Consultants affiliated with prestigious institutions demonstrate their commitment to professionalism and quality service.

Consultants affiliated with prestigious institutions demonstrate their commitment to professionalism and quality service. Success ratio: Research and inquire about the consultants' track record in successfully assisting clients with similar immigration services. Meeting with them and comparing their success rates can help gauge their effectiveness.

Research and inquire about the consultants' track record in successfully assisting clients with similar immigration services. Meeting with them and comparing their success rates can help gauge their effectiveness. Experience and longevity: Consider the consulting firm's experience and longevity in the industry, as reputable companies with several years of expertise are more likely to have the knowledge and resources to assist you effectively.

Finally, Sernexuss believes that it is crucial for governments and international organisations to acknowledge and respond to the changing dynamics of migration and that adequate policies and infrastructure are established to provide support for both migrants and host societies.

All in all, with its unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, Sernexuss has remained at the forefront of its industry. As a trusted and dependable partner for individuals seeking immigration and study visa solutions, Sernexuss is poised to uphold its reputation and touch more and more lives with its excellent services.

For more information, please visit: https://sernexuss.com/ or https://sernexussedu.com

