Renowned Wellness Expert Dr. Preeti Seth Honored as Panelist at Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards

The Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards proved to be more than just a celebration of achievements; it served as a pivotal convergence of industry leaders, experts, and advocates for holistic health. The event provided a platform for discussing and exploring innovative approaches in the ever-evolving field of wellness.

The event, a gathering of luminaries in the wellness industry, featured an esteemed panel that included Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, Founder of Manasthali, Dr. Mickey Mehta, a globally acclaimed holistic health coach, and Dr. Gurmeet, Director of Green Building Council India.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The distinguished gathering was graced by Dr. Deepak Vohra, Ambassador, who felicitated the awardees and delivered a powerful speech that captivated the audience. The wellness festival, organized by Preeti Singh and Rahul Gandhi, also featured the participation of renowned Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap.

Dr. Preeti Seth, the distinguished Founder and Mentor of Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, achieved yet another milestone as a distinguished panelist at the prestigious Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards, held at Shangri-la Hotel, New Delhi.

Dr. Preeti Seth's illustrious career in aesthetics, wellness, and holistic health has received international acclaim, and this event served as a platform to acknowledge her significant contributions.

Dr. Preeti Seth's illustrious career in aesthetics, wellness, and holistic health has received international acclaim, and this event served as a platform to acknowledge her significant contributions. A felicitation ceremony highlighted her unwavering commitment and groundbreaking work in the field. As the Founder overseeing 27 clinics nationwide, Dr. Preeti Seth stands as a transformative figure, elevating beauty and wellness to the forefront of people's lives.

During the enlightening panel discussion, Dr. Preeti Seth underscored the pivotal role of technology in wellness and its substantial contribution to overall well-being. She shared unique strategies for maintaining positive well-being in today's fast-paced world, drawing from her extensive experience in the field.

Dr. Preeti Seth is a renowned Wellness Expert, Founder, and Mentor of Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness. With an illustrious career spanning aesthetics, wellness, and holistic health, Dr. Seth has garnered international acclaim for her transformative contributions to the industry. As the visionary behind 27 clinics across the nation, she continues to champion the integration of beauty and wellness in people's lives.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.