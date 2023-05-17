RenQ Finance raises $19.3 Million, Launching 22nd May

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is getting closer to its official launch after a successful presale campaign. The token goes live on Uniswap on May 22, 2023. RenQ will also be listed on major central exchanges, including Hotbit and Bitmart.

RenQ Finance Presale: A Quick Trip Back in Time

RenQ Finance (RENQ) launched its presale campaign in February 2023. The presale was divided into eight stages and was scheduled to last until July 2023. The price began at $0.02 and increased throughout the eight stages, peaking at $0.055 in stage eight.

However, the presale campaign was more successful than predicted, completing all eight stages in just three months. The campaign attracted over 25,000 unique participants and raised $19.3 million. RenQ Finance (RENQ) is set to launch earlier than expected thanks to a swift presale campaign.

Where Will RenQ Finance Launch?

RenQ Finance's (RENQ) first listing will be on Uniswap. This will shortly be followed by two centralized exchange listings on Hotbit and Bitmart. The team will announce the exact dates for these two on the platform's Telegram channel and Twitter account. The team is also working on acquiring more listings and has committed to keeping the community updated in the coming weeks.

Advantages of Launching on Uniswap

Uniswap is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange. Its native token is UNI. Uniswap uses an automated market maker (AMM) trading approach that enables peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions without the need for a central authority.

The platform's large size and AMM model ensure high liquidity making it an attractive option for traders. It is also compatible with all ERC-20 tokens like RENQ, which can be traded without a central exchange. Uniswap (UNI) is the largest DEX on Ethereum in volume. This volume has continued to rise as a result of recent increases in PEPEs and other meme coins.

Another reason why Uniswap is popular for launching new tokens is its decentralized nature. Tokens can be issued fast and conveniently without having to go through a long registration process. It also enables anonymity for traders because they do not have to go through extensive Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures to open an account.

Uniswap is also accepted by almost all countries in the world, meaning you can swap your RENQ tokens and trade from anywhere. The Uniswap dApp is also easy to navigate and execute various functions such as swaps.

RenQ Finance: An Overview

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. RenQ Finance (RENQ) seeks to reshape decentralized trading, eliminating issues such as high trading fees. The platform aims to be a one-stop shop for everything DeFi by providing a variety of services such as staking, swapping, yield farming, and more. RENQ is the platform's native token. RENQ is used to process transactions, for staking, liquidity provision, and governance.

RenQ Finance's layer-2 technology enables the platform to execute instant transactions while leveraging Ethereum's security. Traders enjoy all their profits as no intermediary is taking a share of their profits.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) also features an innovative yield farming service where users can stake a portion of their RENQ tokens and earn rewards. The yield service compounds rewards allowing traders to earn more on their staked holdings.

The RenQ Finance Launchpad service provides early access to high-potential projects for investors. This allows them to stay ahead of the market and profit more.

RenQ Finance (RENQ) is on track to be one of the best market performers in 2023, with returns ranging from 20x to 100x.

Visit the links below for more information about RenQ Finance (RENQ):

Website: https://renq.io

Whitepaper: https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/renqfinance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RenQ_Finance

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

