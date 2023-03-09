RenQ Finance (RENQ) already seen as a replacement for Solana and Polkadot. Here's why

New Delhi (India), March 9: RenQ Finance is the latest sensation rocking the Crypto world, it has gained a considerable market influence in its early stages of Inception; many investors who have taken losses from the bear market of 2022 are dumping other cryptocurrencies to make up for the losses incurred, they are queueing to purchase the RENQ tokens in bulk quantities.

On Solana and Polkadot

Solana

Solana is a blockchain network that supports Smart Contracts. It was created to compete with Ethereum, and by creating a network with affordable fees, quick transactions, and a robust ecosystem for creating dApps and NFTs, it has been successful in doing so.

SOL is the name of the platform's native currency. In contrast to RENQ tokens, SOL has also underperformed; it has dropped -92% from its peak price in 2021, bringing its current price down to $21.3 from its ATH of $259.

The price decline that Solana has experienced is allowing negative sentiments to grow around its future, investors seek a platform with better uses and a long-term replacement - the RenQ Finance platform is a step higher.

Polkadot

The core idea behind Polkadot is interoperability; the platform seeks to enable communication between various blockchains and the execution of operations like cross-chain token transfers.

Users who hold DOT can support validators they support by using their tokens in exchange for rewards.

As of writing, DOT is trading at $5.9, having dropped 11% in the past week. It has decreased by -89% from its ATH of $54.

Like Solana, Polkadot has also been experiencing a dip with a strong bearish sentiment. Investors who have incurred losses are now selling their DOT and investing in RENQ tokens instead.

RenQ Finance has successfully integrated the interoperability feature of Polkadot and the speedy, easy, and cost-effective transaction capabilities of Solana, along with several other utilities, into its platform.

This implies that investors can now perform operations they previously carried out on SOLANA and POLKADOT on the all-in-one solution platform of RenQ Finance, which is why it is already considered a replacement for these platforms.

Why RenQ Finance?

RenQ Finance is an innovative, multi-chain, non-custodial decentralized exchange that elevates decentralized trading by providing users with a direct trading option through their in-wallet app, similar to centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.

Quoting the developers, "Renq's mission is to offer a comprehensive solution that is accessible to all types of traders, from novices to seasoned professionals."

At the moment, new users are forced to use centralized exchanges because it is simpler for them to do so. New users, however, will be able to enjoy all of the benefits of centralized exchanges while using a decentralized solution with the Renq wallet.

RenQ utilizes a hybrid, infrastructural model combining both on-chain and off-chain functions. In contrast to the Automated Market Model (AMM), RenQ will offer institutional, slippage-free trading to the DeFi community and execute trades using an off-chain order book in a bid to make transactions faster than the centralized exchanges.

RenQ Finance is an all-in-one solution that provides underlying support via its platform for all trading requirements, solving the problem of speed and liquidity i.e inability of liquidity to connect with the market found in DEXs, RenQ also eliminates the censorship attributed to CEXs.

RENQ is the native token of the platform, the token is used for governance, to reward liquidity providers.

RenQ Finance is being touted as the next DeFi giant due to its impressive applications and utility. Experts are predicting that it will replace Solana and Polkadot as the preferred alternative. As a result, the focus has shifted from these platforms to RenQ Finance.

Visit the links below for more information about RenQ Finance (RENQ):

Presale: https://renq.io

Whitepaper: https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.