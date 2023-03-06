Rent24 announces Meetings24, boutique co-working centre in Zirakpur, Mohali

“We are all set to launch our first Meetings24 coworking facility in region at Maxxon Celebrations that is strategically located on the main Chandigarh - Ambala road, opposite Dhillon Plaza (Zirakpur)”, says Deepak Kumar Sharma, President & CEO, Village Coworking - A rent24 (Berlin) & Village Groupe Joint Venture. This upcoming centre will feature attractively priced private coworking suites especially targeting outstation professionals who visit Tri-City frequently and want to avoid the ever increasing traffic due to its strategic location at the very entrance of city.

rent24 is a Germany Headquartered coworking provider with operations all over Europe, the USA and Asia. Village Coworking Private Limited, is the rent24 joint venture with Village Groupe for India expansion and will be focusing primarily on launching larger centres in upcoming suburbs, Tier-2 & 3 cities and also smaller neighbourhood business centres in the top Metros to be called “meetings24”, offering an enviable spread of food and entertainment offerings in the same building.

rent24 is a global network for innovators, enablers and enterprises of all sizes empowering members around the world through beautiful workspaces, networking events, knowledge opportunities, business solutions, and accelerator programs. Ample parking, accessibility and extended working hours will be key differentiators by rent24 centres in India, often housed in the most premium mixed-use developments.

Says Robert Bukvic, Founder & CEO of rent24: “We look forward to our key launches in India this year and will be aggressively expanding into the top Metro cities offering a PAN India presence in the shortest time along with select Tier-2 & 3 cities, which we believe is the next phase of growth for coworking in India”.

“Business lunches at Meetings24 - Zirakpur will soon be talk of town with several national & international F&B options in the same building”, says Deepak Kumar Sharma. Village Coworking also has another large centre under fit outs at Chandigarh Square while exploring few other strategically located options in Aerocity, Mohali.

Rajvinder Goyal & Deepak Jain, Developers, Maxxon Celebrations, said “We welcome rent24at our mixed-use development and are proud to announce the first Meetings24 facility in region for rent24”.

