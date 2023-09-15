RepUp enhances its Customer Experience with Google Cloud and SADA

New Delhi (India), September 15: RepUp, a leading provider of reputation management and customer experience solutions, partners with SADA and Google Cloud, leveraging the power of Cloud technology to drive business growth. Through this collaboration, RepUp has transformed its operations and delivered enhanced value to its customers.

By migrating its infrastructure and applications to Google Cloud's secure and scalable platform, RepUp has seen Increased scalability and improved customer satisfaction. Streamlined deployment processes, enabling faster time-to-market for new deployments, giving RepUp a competitive edge and enhanced reliability and increased uptime, resulting in increased customer retention.

SADA,a Google Cloud partner renowned for its expertise in cloud solutions, played a pivotal role in facilitating a seamless integration of Google Cloud services into RepUp's existing ecosystem.

With Google Cloud's robust infrastructure, RepUp has significantly enhanced its data processing capabilities, enabling the collection and analysis of large volumes of customer data in real-time. Leveraging Google Cloud's data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence solutions, RepUp has gained valuable insights into customer preferences, sentiment analysis, and market trends. This empowers RepUp to provide personalized and tailored experiences to its clients, resulting in increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Also, the security features such as identity access management system offered by Google Cloud have further strengthened RepUp's data protection measures and ensured compliance with industry regulations. This has bolstered customer trust and enabled RepUp to operate in a highly secure environment, safeguarding sensitive customer information.

"We are excited to work with RepUp to bring scale, security, improved customer experience and operational efficiency for their business with Google Cloud's technology; this will enable them to have streamlined deployment processes via faster time-to-market for new deployments and improve customer retention through increased uptime," said Abhinav Kishore, Head of SMB Sales (India) Google Cloud.

Working with Google Cloud and SADA has also enabled RepUp to improve operational efficiency. By leveraging Google Cloud's scalable infrastructure, RepUp can handle increasing data volumes and seamlessly accommodate business growth. Additionally, the automation capabilities of Google Cloud's machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies have streamlined RepUp's processes, improved productivity, and enabled proactive customer support.

Vineet Chauhan, Co-founder and CEO at RepUp, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Partnering with SADA and Google Cloud has helped us scale our infrastructure with efficiency. With this enhanced foundation in place, we are now poised to onboard the next 200 enterprises, offering them the power of Generative AI-driven Customer experience, empowering businesses to comprehend their customers' dynamic behaviours and expectations while also facilitating improvements and effective management of their online reputation.”

“We are very proud to empower RepUp to effectively leverage Google Cloud’s capabilities. With SADA’s consultative approach and deep expertise on Google Cloud, RepUp has been able to achieve increased scalability and flexibility with enhanced reliability and uptime," said Sonia Ahluwalia, Senior Director of Sales- APJ at SADA.

About RepUp

RepUp is a leading Customer Experience platform that helps brands with Online Reputation Management software and services. RepUp's cutting-edge technology enables businesses to monitor, analyze, and improve their online reputation across multiple platforms.

RepUp’s platform offers a complete CX solution that integrates cutting-edge technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, and Analytics. By leveraging these tools, brands can enhance their customer relationships and boost their lifetime value.

About SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, Armenia and UK/Ireland providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 5x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.