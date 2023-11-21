Reshaping Workforce Upskilling: edForce's Meteoric Rise in the Indian IT Landscape

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20: In the bustling realm of Indian EdTech, a new contender has swiftly emerged as a game-changer. edForce, once the new kid on the block, is now making waves with its unprecedented growth and cutting-edge learning solutions, revolutionizing the way Indian IT professionals upscale in the era of new-age technologies like ChatGPT, GenAI, and Automation.

The narrative of edForce unfolds with a staggering 500% growth, solidifying its position as the fastest-growing EdTech startup in the country. From an Oct-Dec 2022 Annual Revenue Rate of INR 5.3 Cr to an astounding INR 27.4 Cr in the corresponding period of 2023, the startup's meteoric rise speaks volumes about its commitment to reshaping the landscape of workforce upskilling.

What sets edForce apart is not just its financial prowess, operating at a robust 32% gross profit and boasting a net profit before taxes of 17%, but also its client-centric approach. With a clientele surpassing 500 enterprises, edForce's annual revenues are projected to breach the INR 100 Cr mark in FY25, a testament to its ambition and unwavering dedication.

As the narrative weaves further, edForce's success story unfolds against the backdrop of a changing landscape in eLearning within the Indian IT industry. With over 1,400 courses and a cadre of 2,300 trainers, the startup has facilitated more than 15,000 deliveries. What's striking is that 75% of these deliveries are conducted through live online sessions, e-learning modules, or hybrid models, showcasing edForce's adaptability to evolving learning preferences.

The global shift towards remote working has played a pivotal role in this transformation, and edForce stands at the forefront of this revolution. Its success story, however, extends beyond Indian borders. Presently, 90% of revenues come from India, but with ambitious plans to diversify into the USA, Australia, UK, Singapore, and Dubai, edForce aims to secure over 50% of its revenue from international business by 2025.

Yet, edForce's journey is not just about numbers and financial milestones. It's about the impact it's making in the lives of Indian IT professionals, providing them with the tools and knowledge to navigate the complexities of new-age technologies. With a focus on ChatGPT, GenAI, and Automation, edForce is not merely keeping pace with the digital transformation; it's actively shaping the trajectory of the Indian IT industry.

In a landscape traditionally dominated by established players, edForce's rise is nothing short of a story that inspires. It's a tale of innovation, dedication, and a forward-thinking approach that sets a new standard for what can be achieved in the realm of workforce upskilling. As the pages of edForce's story continue to turn, the startup remains poised to script new chapters in the ever-evolving narrative of EdTech in India.

About edForce

edForce is the premier Bengaluru-based Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, catering to enterprises of all sizes by providing comprehensive learning solutions, including training, certifications, learning paths, assessments, labs, and infrastructure. Trusted by industry leaders such as Infosys, Walmart, Siemens, Sony, Microsoft, and more, edForce delivers high-quality learning experiences in areas like cloud computing, agile, cybersecurity, project management, and IT service management. For more information, visit https://www.edforce.co.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.