Respect to the Titans of Real Estate in Delhi NCR

Who is a Titan? The dictionary definition is one who is ‘possessed of great intellect, strength and importance’. The ones recognised as the Titans of real estate of the Delhi NCR are truly worthy of the title as they are the ones who have used their business acumen to build this city into one that the world recognises and respects.

In fact, Delhi has been acknowledged as one of the fastest growing residential markets in the world. On the global front, it has even surpassed Mumbai in being one of the top global real estate markets in terms of annual price appreciation of luxury residential properties.

Extending from Lutyen's Delhi and Hauz Khas and embracing the gentrified satellite regions of Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, the National Capital Region has seen a stupendous rise in not only the number but also the scale of real estate projects. Whether it is commercial office blocks, luxury or affordable residential projects, end users or investors, the Delhi NCR real estate scene is thriving and not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of most.

Despite the travails presented by the past years of the pandemic, the doyens of Delhi’s real estate have rallied. These real estate powerhouses have redefined the Delhi NCR skyline, they have changed the aesthetic and the city is all the better for it. We salute these game changers; these Titans of Delhi’s real estate.

SUPERTECH

ICONIC LANDMARK DEVELOPMENT NORTH INDIA –- SUPERNOVA

It is an honour for any real estate company to be recognized as a Titan. We have endeavoured to attain excellence in what we do, and to be recognized by one of the leading publishers (Hindustan Times) in the country is certainly a big achievement. We feel that such recognitions definitely help to distinguish those companies and projects that are going the extra mile. It is a great motivator for companies like ours that are seeking to standout by creating landmarks and icons. Our association with Hindustan Times has been a long and fruitful one, it is our preferred media house.

The pandemic was a stressful time and our primary objective was to ensure the comfort and safety of our workers during the lockdown. With the easing of restrictions we are working towards meeting our committed timelines. In order to give an impetus to the realty sector, we opine that the Government should provide a stress fund to bridge the immediate gap between demand and supply, thus providing real estate companies the bandwidth on the projects that are unable to make progress at the moment.

In a post-pandemic world we feel that buyers are seeking to get more value on their investment and real estate continues to be a sector that provides the best incremental returns and the opportunity to invest in a tangible form. We expect greater demand in 2022-23.

One of our iconic projects which is attracting much attention from home buyers and investors is the ultra-luxury, gated community project – Supernova. It is India’s tallest and largest mixed use development. Supernova comprises 2 residential towers - Nova East, Nova West, India’s tallest tower- Spira, a tower dedicated to office spaces - Astralis and a mall – Hypernova. The configurations of the apartments include 2, 3, 4 BHK apartments and Sky Villas which offer panoramic views. Amenities far surpass expectations and include a helipad, heated swimming pool, golf simulator, café, theatre, kid’s play area amongst others. The project is well-connected primarily due to its strategic location in Sector 94, Noida, at a distance of 0 km from South Delhi. Supernova is a complete project with multiple aspects. OC has been received for Nova Residences and hundreds of families have already shifted to the project. Astralis is also operational. Spira and Hypernova are currently under construction, wherein possession has started for Spira.

SOBHA LIMITED

ICONIC REAL ESTATE BRAND - GURUGRAM

Hindustan Times counting our company amongst the Titans of Real Estate means a recognition for the efforts taken and decisions made – it certainly brings pride and joy. This is yet another milestone achieved by everyone at SOBHA Limited. Recognitions like these are important – they inspire next generation players and thereby help improve industry standards. SOBHA Limited’s association with Hindustan Times goes back in time. HT has been the media partner in communicating SOBHA’s projects and their digital platforms have also helped SOBHA reach the right target audience. We look forward to strengthening this association in more innovative ways.

Our self-reliant business model enables us to achieve perfection and efficiency by controlling quality and timelines and aligns well with the country’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The pandemic pushed us to be more innovative. We deployed a 3D virtual visit – an immersive guided tour of a SOBHA home – showing high-definition images of the model apartment. The pandemic also made us reinvent our property plan – by having a dedicated co-working space in our project. We also came up with the idea of having a home-office space in some of our 2 BHK offerings.

The government did support our sector with measures like providing developers with temporary relief from regulatory penalties in case of COVID-19-caused delays and extended Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme for the middle-income group to push the affordable housing segment. The real estate sector will get a further impetus with the current budget encouraging urban development through megacities and enhanced focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The pandemic and the rise of work from home culture has made more people realise the importance of owning a home than renting one, creating a thriving atmosphere for the real estate sector in 2022. People are now showing a preference towards self-sustaining large residential townships – where they get easy access to all the conveniences. One such project is our SOBHA City in Sector-108, Gurugram. It is a luxury, gated community which boasts of 14 towers and 1152 units with various configurations in 2 and 3 BHK formats. Our best in class amenities include an all-weather indoor swimming pool, squash court, skating rink, 3 flood-lit tennis courts, artificial lake-let, volleyball and basketball courts as well as areas for camping, celebrations and festivals. The project affords excellent connectivity and easy access to schools, colleges, hospitals, malls etc. OC has been received for 3 Towers and the rest are under construction. Buyers can visit the SOBHA Experience Centre to avail some attractive benefits.

RISE INFRAVENTURES LIMITED

ICONIC TITANS OF REAL ESTATE CONSULTANCY

RISE Infraventures believes in delivering uncompromising integrity with quality assurance and customer engagement to herald meaningful changes in realty advisory and consultation services, setting high calibre benchmarks. Being acknowledged by Hindustan Times as a Real Estate Titan is a matter of great pride for us and is inspirational in every sense. Such recognitions motivate us to come up with more innovative strategies for our customers, along with helping us to grow by leaps and bounds. Moreover, being accorded the status of a Titan by a reputed publishing house helps real estate organizations achieve milestones by garnering people's trust and faith as well as raises the company's morale, attracts and retains key employees and investments, elevates employee productivity, increases competitiveness, revenues, and profitability improve quality, safety, and customer service. It also helps the companies to perform to the best of their abilities and provide their customers with the best services. For years, Hindustan Times has been at the forefront of recognizing and honouring top real estate developers. We are honoured to be considered a Real Estate Titan and we hope to create more such milestones in the coming years.

Despite the blow struck by the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate sector has revived and regained its growth trajectory. In order to give a further impetus to the sector two areas that need major intervention from the government are affordable housing and single window clearance. We have seen that the real estate sector has largely remained resilient and has also seen remarkable post-pandemic growth, as it brought a lot of fence-sitters to the market to take the final call. The uber-rich are investing in the real estate sector with NRI investment rising in the Delhi/NCR region.

The customers are investing now more than ever, with the luxury sales share increasing to 20% from 15% in the pre-pandemic years. This serves as an advantage to us, and we can drive customers towards properties that are loaded with good amenities, even if it means more expenditure. The real estate sector has witnessed a massive growth in FY 2021-22, with a significant increase in residential and commercial real estate investments. This also holds for FY 22-23, which is also witnessing a growth in housing sales. Apart from traditional ways of investment in real estate, technologies such as SaaS, Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual/Augmented Reality, Internet of Things, and Blockchain will also dominate the real estate sector in 2022. Moreover, luxury real estate, both commercial and residential, is back on track and people are looking for lucrative options. Companies are also investing in large luxury properties for the convenience of their employees since offices are opening again. All in all, real estate sector will witness a positive growth in the next financial year.

ALPHA CORP DEVELOPMENT PRIVATE LIMITED

ICONIC PREMIUM RESIDENTIAL PROJECT (GURUGRAM): GurgaonOne 84

Hindustan Times acknowledging us as one of the Real Estate Titans indicates our potential to influence the industry and the clientele in a manner that brings about positive change. Not only do we ensure that our developments stand to provide a quality of life which is complete and fulfilling in all respects; we also tend to go the extra mile to make sure that our operations have a minimal impact on the environment. We have been in real estate development for about 20 years and to be appreciated within such a brief time, and to be listed amongst the Titans of the industry, is an incredibly special feeling. We have been able to reach this phase not only due to our hard work and transparent policies, but also due to the love and support of our clients, partners, vendors and employees. We always have and always will support the society and give back to it in myriad ways, and always raise the bar in everything we do.

As we see it, an entirely new mind set of moving forward post-pandemic is prime. At Alpha Corp we have spent hours planning and strategizing the reopening of our businesses including the use of tools like ERP and LMS (Lead Management system). We were open to engage our prospective buyers by using Omni-channel models. Our sales processes have shown promising results especially in tier-II cities. As a boost to the sector, we hope that the Government can further provide financial stimulus such as the RBI’s decision to retain the repo rate at 4 percent. Putting many infrastructure and development projects on the fast track will also have a positive effect on business and the economy.

The changing preferences of buyers has resulted in varied demand across all real estate segments. Buyers are now looking for bigger spaces, greenery and homes with a sense of privacy. Security, healthy environment, proximity to workplace is another factor which is considered by the buyers while planning to buy a property. These are the aspects that we have incorporated in our iconic project GurgaonOne 84, located in Sector 84, Gurgaon. This mid-segment project has been planned as a gated community which will comprise seven towers that will house 668 apartments. 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments are available in varying configurations and OC has been received for the project. It boasts of almost ninety percent open and green spaces and the three-side open apartments enable residents to have amazing views. Moreover, privacy is ensured by keeping appropriate distance between the towers. Residents will be privy to such amenities like club, gym, swimming pool, courts for badminton, tennis, squash and basketball, steam & sauna, multipurpose hall and kid’s zone. It affords good connectivity to Dwarka Expressway, CPR, NH8 and there are schools, hospitals and malls in the vicinity.

ICONIC INDUSTRIAL PROJECT - MODEL INDUSTRIAL PARK AMRITSAR

Real estate is one of the mainstays in any economy, and in India, real estate and the construction sector is the second largest employment generator, next only to agriculture. But it still has not got an industry status, still most of the housing requirements of Indian citizens are taken care of by the private sector. Hindustan Times Real Estate Titans helps to differentiate those developers who are going beyond their profit books and contributing to the economy by way of increase in home credit due to housing sales, providing employment along the whole value chain, asset value increase for owners/investors as well as making sustainable projects in Residential, Commercial, Retail & Hospitality etc. Our association with Hindustan Times goes a long way and has always been fruitful and we see it growing over the years. We have had associations with all verticals of Hindustan Times be it Print, Digital, Radio or events and have received good business whether it be for Delhi NCR projects or Meerut.

The positive aspects of the reforms in 2022 should result in both residential and commercial real estate witnessing an overall rich growth in 2022. We also will see many stuck projects getting restarted this year. Also, many pending infrastructure projects like Dwarka Expressway will see completion and boost the micro markets around their area of influence. We expect that the government will speed up implementation of existing RRTS routes as well as implement newer routes and route extensions so that the satellite towns of major metros can prosper and grow.

Despite the hurdles raised by the pandemic, we have witnessed good traction for our industrial plots. This includes our iconic industrial project, the Model Industrial Park in Amritsar. It has a total of 436 Industrial plots which range in size from 250 sq yds to 5000 sq yds, with the option of clubbing two or more plots together. This under development project will have a dedicated power Sub-Station and there will be a Zone wise bifurcation of Industrial Park with respect to Orange, Green & White Industries. Moreover, the project will offer facilities like lush green park, industrial Canteen and recreation center, 24 X 7 water, security and electricity,. Suvidha Center, Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), rainwater harvesting, medical facilities, web connectivity, ample parking, exhibition hall, public toilets, community center and wide tree lined roads. In addition, its location on Mehta Road ensures connectivity to NH22 and the upcoming NH503A (Una) Highway.

6. GEETANJALI HOMESTATE PRIVATE LIMITED

ICONIC REAL ESTATE FASTEST GROWING CONSULTANT

Being acknowledged as a Real Estate Titan is a great source of inspiration for me and my company, motivating us to achieve more in the future. It’s the unrelenting attitude of a person that takes them to great heights. Our association with Hindustan Times is invaluable. As it will roll out a great identity for the company.

Geetanjali Homestate deals in verticals. Our forte is retail, commercial, luxury residences, SCO and Plots etc. We have seen the demand for residential as well as commercial spaces increase at a phenomenal pace and the rate of interest becoming very affordable. When it comes to residential properties, people are currently looking for multi-functional, community living, amenities, on-site management facilities and safety and security, podium level facilities. We estimate that real estate market will see the growth in construction of new micro-markets and formats like plotted developments and villa properties. Demand for mid and luxury segments will increase rapidly. Further, the demand for commercial, shops cum offices and residential Sector will increase at a faster pace as will the demand for bigger and quality spaces.

The Government’s focus on developing transportation infrastructure is fuelling growth and will benefit the real estate sector. As a further impetus, we feel that the Government can provide more incentive to the homebuyers, especially to the lower and middle class people and hence promote the motto of affordable housing for all. New mechanisms to ensure ease of acquiring funds for real estate projects should also be put in place. Government has to bring constructive technology to the real estate sector.

As consultants we advise that investors in real estate should focus on location, trusted builders, infrastructure and emerging neighbourhoods. Real estate investments should be looked as long term investment, a minimum 3 year period is required to get maximum benefit. Real estate investment can serve as a hedge against inflation as usually value of property increases with the inflation. There are tax advantages to property ownership as well and investing in real estate is easy to understand as compared to stock market.

7. SMARTWORLD DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED

ICONIC REAL ESTATE BRAND – DELHI NCR

Being recognized as a Real Estate Titan, by a renowned media house like Hindustan Times, is a testament to our company’s philosophy of being a customer-centric organisation. This recognition further bolsters our beliefs and motivates us to continuously innovate and offer a differentiated value proposition to our consumers. These recognitions certainly play a crucial role in highlighting Real Estate as a critical driver in the country’s growth story. On one end, they help in creating benchmarks at an industry level, while on the other end, they contribute to sharply positioning a sector by highlighting its contribution and identifying the key players who are the value drivers of the economy.

SmartWorld Developers has been envisioned as a company that will develop path-breaking real estate projects across India and set benchmarks through innovative designs, advanced technology, expedited project delivery and superior customer service. The company has amalgamated some of the brightest luminaries with a cross-sectorial experience that imparts expertise to its team. The team is imbued with a vision to bring world-class real estate assets to India, utilizing the most up-to-date smart technologies to set new benchmarks in customer service, unmatched delivery schedules and friendly customer-price points. Our futuristic vision shapes our organisation's core tenets, driven by consumer insight and product innovation based on a deeper understanding of the macro-environment and customer expectations.

The company has a robust network of over 7,000 partners across the country, giving us an edge in reach and depth. While the current focus of SmartWorld Developers is the NCR market, we are also eyeing expansion in key real estate markets such as Noida, Mumbai MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad in the near future. The paradigm of the real estate business is fast-changing; the future does not lie in delivering just four walls. Instead, it's about creating a sustainable unique customer experience that can be delivered by developing capabilities that seamlessly integrate physical and digital realms. "Step into the customer's shoes" is the guiding philosophy deeply ingrained in the DNA of our organization and our business directions. We plan ergonomically designed homes and spaces for the millennial nuclear families – to live, work and play the ‘smart’ way.

8. SMARTWORLD DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED

ICONIC INNOVATIVE PROJECT: SMARTWORLD ORCHARD

We are pleased that our project SmartWorld Orchard has been acknowledged as the Iconic Innovative Project. Hindustan Times is a preferred partner of the brand SmartWorld, and we work very closely with them for all our launches and major communication campaigns.

Being a customer-centric firm, our product proposition has been derived from a deep consumer research and understanding the impact of COVID on their expectations. The pandemic has led to a significant change in the consumer mind set and expectations from a home. Most buyers consider investing in projects with a balanced population density, more open space, desire for privacy, and more functional living space. Ease of access to recreational activities, emergency medical facilities on the premises and a safe and secure environment both for kids and senior citizens in the family are taking a priority for home buyers. All these aspects have been taken into account while planning our projects.

One of SmartWorld’s current iconic projects is SmartWorld Orchard, situated in Gurgaon’s most desired location of Sector 61, Golf Course Road (Extn). The project has been curated keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the aspirational millennial homebuyers. The tastefully designed residential ecosystem comprises 1664 low-rise homes in configurations of 2 and 3 BHK. The project offers privacy of independent floors combined with the safety, security, and modern amenities of a high-rise condominiums.

These self-sustained gated condominiums come with state-of-the-art amenities including a luxurious club. The key highlights of these projects are an exclusive terrace and special ‘My Space’ that can be used for anything- work from home, study, lounge, library or any other way the customer wants to use it. Our homes have been planned so as to maximize space utilisation, which means lesser wastage and more carpet area to the consumers. Moreover, we provide dedicated/hassle-free parking space at the ground level and a dedicated lobby for each block. There is greater emphasis on safety and security and each block has digital access points. The luxury Clubhouse boasts of billiards room, bar, and amenities and facilities like Salon, spa, gym & indoor play area, restaurant, banquet, and pool, Senior citizen lounge, library, and mini theatre, kids play area, bar & cafe and yoga room on terrace level. Along with other amenities, there is a state of the art High Street retail plaza, right at the entry of the project site, offering grocery, dining-out, chemists, and catering to other daily needs. For our under construction SmartWorld Orchard we are offering our customers ease of purchase with low down payment through bank subvention.

9. SKA DEVELOPERS

ICONIC CREDIBLE DEVELOPER FOR TIMELY DELIVERY AND QUALITY CONSTRUCTION

Hindustan Times is the one of the most trusted brands in the media industry and any recognition by such a media institution is a matter of great pride for our company. Given the present scenario of the real estate sector where we perceive that customer confidence is lagging, such recognitions will help real estate companies like ours by instilling faith in clients towards developers who have been validated for their efforts and been bestowed the honour of being a Titan. We share a long association with Hindustan times in print and digital media and it has helped us connect with our customers.

We have successfully overcome the two-fold challenge posed by the pandemic of ensuring that our staff and labour were taken care of and also meeting our commitments to our clients of timely delivery. While we developers are doing our best, we feel that the Government can also help boost the sector by taking steps like controlling construction raw material prices, GST rationalization, and reduction in Stamp Duty.

Post-covid we have seen an increase in customer interest in purchasing of homes and we hope that same will continue for next financial year. One of our projects that is eliciting a lot of interest from home buyers is SKA Metroville, which is a gated community project in the mid-segment located at ETA - II, Greater Noida. The 1062 apartments in varied configurations of 1, 2 and 3 BHK are housed in 4 Towers (Aster, Orchid, Tulip, and Zinnia). OC is received for Phase 1 which includes towers Aster, Orchid that is 536 flats and 36 commercial establishments.

The project is equipped with all amenities of modern aspirational living including, club building, swimming pool with kids pool, pool deck, chill out space with seating, walkway/joggers trail, central lawn/green lawn, elderly seating area, tulsi vatika, half basketball court, badminton court, cricket pitch, skating rink, amphitheatre/yoga area, children’s play area, ladies get together zone and local shopping complex.

SKA Metroville is strategically situated in a location that offers ease of connectivity while been surrounded by green environs. Top class schools, malls, hospitals and all other required social structures are in close vicinity. Moreover, the infrastructure of the area is going to be further developed as a logistic transportation hub with ISBT Jewar Airport and DFC Corridor.

10. ARIHANT GROUP

ICONIC REPUTABLE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER

It is truly an honour to be recognised by Hindustan Times as a Real Estate Titan. It motivates us in the work we do and the commitments we honour to our customers. Moreover, it signifies our standing amongst our fellow developers in the Delhi NCR. Such acknowledgements not only give an impetus to the real estate sector but also create a positive momentum for the more than 300 ancillary industries which are linked together with real estate. Our association with Hindustan Times has been a long and great journey where HT media has enabled us to reach our customers.

We are a company that, despite the hurdles raised by the pandemic, have focused on construction and timely delivery which has sent a positive message to our customers and stake-holders. In fact, we opine that the positive sentiments and upswing in demand will ensure a good momentum for real estate in this financial year 2022-23. While the government has also taken many steps to support the realty sector, we feel that giving it an industry status will enable us to get access to capital at lower cost which will help in delivering projects faster.

In a post-pandemic world, home buyers are going to be looking at large spaces with modern amenities as their preferred choice. Which is why our under construction project Arihant Abode is a perfect choice. This mid-segment, gated community project has been planned as a total of 11 towers which will house 944 flats. To suit home buyer’s preferences, these apartments are available in variable configurations of 2 and 3 BHK.

Located in Sec-10, Greater Noida West, Arihant Abode, is strategically located next to the130 meter wide Noida Greater Noida Link Road, next to the proposed Metro Station. The project is in close vicinity of schools and malls. Moreover, the project has been planned with state-of-the-art amenities including an elevated clubhouse with infinity swimming pool, outdoor gym, skating rink, badminton court, climbing wall, floral garden, herbal garden, Yoga garden with pavilions, central green, open air theatre, kid’s play area, fountain plaza, cricket net practice and jogging track amongst others.

11. PROPSHOP REAL ESTATE CONSULTANT

ICONIC DYNAMIC REAL ESTATE CONSULTANT

It’s a proud moment for us to be recognized as a “Real Estate Titan” which is the result of years of hard work. It validates that our team has worked in the right direction to gain such a position today. Our association with Hindustan Times dates back to the time of our inception as a real estate consultant in Noida. Our journey towards becoming a “Real Estate Titan” is also due to the timely ads run by Hindustan Times on every occasion. Being bestowed with the title of Titan signifies that our company has the right real estate knowledge, reputation, and trustworthy solutions to gain a client’s trust.

India could experience a healthy capital value growth in 2022 and it could be a significant financial year for the real estate sector as well. Yet, I feel that there are a few critical things which need to be done by the government like the clarification and unification of real estate portfolio management, extension of timelines for the completion of projects and tackling deferred maintenance and improving the capital planning process in order to give an impetus to the real estate sector.

In a post-pandemic world, among all the sectors that experienced change, pressure and transformation throughout this pandemic, real estate has been unique. There’s arguably more market opportunity for fast and meaningful investor returns than there was before the disruption. So, one advice to investors would be to be wise and do invest in residential and commercial if you want an economic boom.

In fact, long term investment or long term lease and contracts would gain significant return. But, the overall returns over 10 years is estimated to be higher percentage growth for commercial and slightly lower for residential realty sector in terms of annual return percentage. Moreover, for both residential and commercial properties, the rental return on investment with long term lease and contracts can ensure a regular flow of realty income. I would also suggest that for a steady growth we should opt for real estate investment rather than investing in the stock market which depends on overall market performance. Realty investment presents a gigantic opportunity in the post pandemic world.