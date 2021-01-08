e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brand Stories / Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

Respiratory allergies v/s Covid-19 v/s common cold v/s flu: Differences in symptoms

It’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu.Watch this video, where Dr.Manish Prakash helps simplify it all.

brand-stories Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 12:22 IST
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
Partnered Feature, HT Brand Studio
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.
Dr.Manish Prakash, in conversation with Zinia Bhattacharya of HT Brand Studio.(HT Brand Studio)
         

In these unprecedented times, it’s easy to get confused between the symptoms of Covid-19, respiratory allergies, and common cold/flu. A sore throat or a runny nose is enough to make you panic and think of the worst.

Watch this video, where our expert, Dr. Manish Prakash, tells you how you can easily spot the differences.

 

So, the next time you find yourself suffering from any of the symptoms, don’t immediately jump to conclusions. Reach out to a doctor, who can help resolve your doubts.

To learn more about allergies and their management, visit www.allergyfree.co.in

tags
top news
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
India to chair Taliban sanctions committee, to keep focus on terrorists and sponsors
‘PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine’: Tej Pratap Yadav
‘PM Modi should take first shot of Covid-19 vaccine’: Tej Pratap Yadav
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
Officer dies following clash with pro-Trump mob at US Capitol: Police
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Vaccine for Indians in next few days’: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan
‘Rape could have been avoided if...’: NCW member on Badaun incident
‘Rape could have been avoided if...’: NCW member on Badaun incident
3rd Test live: Gill departs after maiden fifty, India two down
3rd Test live: Gill departs after maiden fifty, India two down
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
Opposition boycotts Governor’s address in Kerala Assembly
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
Watch: Army troops help pregnant woman reach hospital amid heavy snowfall
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In