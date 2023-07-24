Home / Brand Stories / Rest your body on the purest of fabrics - Rani Pink

Rest your body on the purest of fabrics - Rani Pink

Published on Jul 24, 2023

Rani pink is committed to providing good quality home and bed linen while supporting local women by employing them in various positions of the company

The clothing and bedding we use can have a significant impact on our health and the environment. Organic fabrics are better for both, as they are made from natural fibres grown without harmful chemicals. Hand weaving adds beauty and individuality to the fabric which is missing in the machine made one.

Choosing organic handwoven cotton supports local artisans and communities while providing one of the most purest and comfortable fabrics available. That is where Rani pink comes in. It's a company which sells organic handwoven cotton bedding made by skilled local women artisans with strict sustainable practices from the beginning to the point where it's delivered to the customer.

Rani pink is committed to providing good quality home and bed linen while supporting local women by employing them in various positions of the company. The company provides employment opportunities for local women, empowering them to become self-sufficient and financially independent.

The process of hand weaving is a labour intensive one, producing fabric that has a raw radiance which is indescribable yet felt profoundly when touched. The skilled artisans at Rani Pink use traditional techniques passed down through generations to create unique and beautiful pieces. Each piece is a work of art that is made with care and attention to detail.

The products made by Rani Pink are perfect for bedding, and home decor. They are soft, breathable, and hypoallergenic, making them ideal for people with sensitive skin. The products are also durable and long-lasting, meaning that they will stand up to regular wear and tear.

Choosing organic, hand-woven bedding from Rani Pink is not only good for your health and the environment, but it also supports a community of skilled female artisans. By supporting Rani Pink, you are helping to empower women and improve their livelihoods. You are also making a conscious choice to use products that are free from harmful chemicals and are of the highest quality.

In conclusion, choosing organic, hand-woven bedding from Rani Pink is an excellent choice for anyone who values quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability. The company's commitment to providing pure, organic products while supporting women's employment is commendable. Rest your body on the purest of fabrics by choosing Rani Pink.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

