Retail Investors' Impact on Markets: Insights from Hemant Sood, MD of Findoc

New Delhi (India), June 4: In the past, the Indian stock market was predominantly dominated by institutional investors due to the perceived risks associated with stock market investments. These institutions handled investments for both businesses and individuals. However, recent years have seen a significant shift, with retail investors becoming major players in the Indian stock market. Initially, their focus was on safer investment options like bank accounts, Public Provident Funds (PPFs), and Fixed Deposits (FDs). Over time, retail investors have ventured into mutual funds, bonds, and stocks, showcasing a growing confidence in equity markets.

Growth of Retail Investors

The inclusion of retail investors in the stock market has grown rapidly, reflecting increased confidence and interest in equity investments. For instance, the number of demat accounts has surged from 4 crores in March 2020 to 14 crores in 2024, indicating the entry of 10 crore new investors into wealth creation avenues in India. Retail investors now contribute approximately $2 billion in average monthly inflows to the market. Hemant Sood, Managing Director of Findoc, provides insights into this phenomenon.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Retail Investors: The New Market Movers

With democratized participation, retail investors have become key drivers of market movements. Inflows for the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in January 2024 were over INR 18,800 crores, up from INR 17,600 crores in December of the previous year. The number of SIP accounts has reached 8 crores, with total assets under management (AUM) in the mutual funds industry peaking at $630 billion. According to RBI data, mutual funds in FY23 drew about 6% of household savings, highlighting the resilience and wealth optimization potential of equity investments.

In early 2023, retail trading volumes reached an all-time high, with non-institutional investors accounting for 23% of total trading volume between January 25 and February 1, up from 15% in 2022. This growth reflects increased retail participation in global markets, with median net worth rising 37% from 2019 to 2022.

Impact of Online Trading Platforms

The rise of online trading platforms has facilitated increased retail participation. These platforms offer seamless Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and user-friendly tools, making it easier for non-professional traders to invest in the market. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) data reveals that around 120 million investors registered between 2019 and 2023, with 5.4 million new investors in January 2024 alone. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data shows 161 million registered investors as of February 2024. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), there were nearly 79.2 million active SIP accounts as of January 31, 2024, with SIP contributions reaching a record INR 18,838 crores, 36% higher than the same month in 2023.

The Power of Social Media and Online Communities

Social media platforms have become vital for stock market discussions. Distinguished investors and financial experts use these platforms to share investment strategies, market analysis, and outlooks, attracting a massive chunk of retail investors. Hemant Sood emphasizes the importance of online communities, where investors share personal opinions on investment tactics and market insights.

This shared information attracts retail investors, leading to increased trading activity and stock price appreciation.

Balanced Regulations and Market Integrity

To ensure market integrity, transparency, and fair investment practices, balanced regulations and robust surveillance mechanisms are necessary. These measures will help foster trust in the financial market while protecting the interests of non-professional investors.

Conclusion

Retail investors have significantly transformed the Indian stock market, bringing in substantial inflows and driving market movements. With the support of online trading platforms, social media, and financial education, retail investors are poised to continue their growth trajectory, contributing to the overall health and dynamism of the financial markets. Hemant Sood and Findoc advocate for increased financial awareness and the provision of expert-backed guidance to help retail investors make informed investment choices.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.