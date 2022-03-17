ReThink HR: Rewriting the future of HR

India, 17th March 2022: From rebalancing priorities to rethinking HR, human resource leaders are thinking bigger and broader as they gear up to deal with an increasingly agile and restless workforce. The Sapphire Connect recently concluded the 2nd Annual ReThink HR Conclave 2022 that was focused on exactly how the HR Leaders need to stay abreast and prepare themselves for the future of work as they adapt to new realities. This conclave was held at Hotel Sahara in Mumbai and witnessed 30+ speakers, 120+ HR Leaders in person and in addition 2000+ HR professionals who joined us virtually.

Gracing the occasion was Ms. RM Vishakha, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance as the Guest of Honor and during her address she said that, “If I can make a difference in the way HR thinks, I probably can make a difference in the way the organization runs. What the pandemic has really taught us is that the technology is just not enough, especially in a generation where long distance does not work, we as an organization are asked to implement policy where it is all about long distance.” HR leaders are rewriting their workforce policies keeping in mind different situations that they haven’t even anticipated. Basically, by rethinking the concept of workplace equality and designing policies to meet the individual requirement.

Furthermore, as the blended workforce nurtures, HR leaders are reconsidering not only how and where talent is sourced, but how to manage that talent. Animesh Kumar, President – HR & Transformation, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “HR is the center of play just as talent is the center of play. From a perspective where we have a different kind of factor of production being the defining framework of competitive advantage. It is well established now that talent is the center of play and the expertise required to manage talent and harness talent more effectively than other organisations do must be the center of play.” Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com said, “The first step in the process of talent acquisition is to get it right. It is really important to get the talent acquisition right. Talent acquisition as a process over the last 2 to 3 years have changed and that change has been phenomenal. We have been in the business for the last 20 years and are helping in discovery of candidates which is the first step and it has always been digital and the rest of the process has been offline. Initially people used basic outlooks or pre-boards for outsourcing but now they use a platform for sourcing, a platform for scanning, assessment, interviews, surveys and many more…”

HR Leadership Panel

The conclave also organized Speed Connect, an exclusive one-of-its-kind opportunity for recruitment agencies and academic institutions who had the chance to meet from an extensive list of employment partners. The Speed Connect witnessed around 50+ Employment Partner, 75+ Recruitment Agencies and 50+ Academic Partners with 90+ MOU’s signed at the event. Ratan Kumar Sinha, Vice President – Corporate HR, Viraj Group – Viraj Profiles who was one of the employment partners at the conclave said, “The ReThink HR Conclave was one of its kind and a meaningful program where the wonderful speakers shared the current trends in HR. We were also one of the Employment Partners and had the chance to interact with senior institutes and a few good manpower consultants and I thank Sapphire for arranging such a wonderful initiative.”

As we build the future of the workforce, it is important for HR leaders and management to enable engagement and employment relations on a daily basis while they simultaneously address the future of man–machine connection, remote working and other work challenges. Other speakers who graced this conclave were: Dr. Komal Mathur, HR Head – India Business, Tata Consultancy Services; CS Krishnakumar, CHRO, Essar Power; Surya Shekhar De, Head- Financial Institutions (McLagan), Human Capital Solutions, Aon; Anil Salvi, MD & Group Head | Human Resources, JM Financial; Milind Apte, SVP HR, CEAT Tyres; Minakshi Samant, Executive Director, Human Resources, Ingram Micro; Dipankar Ghosh, CHRO, Bajaj Consumer Care; Ramakrishna Vyamajala, CHRO, HomeFirst; Joy Banerjee, Head - Human Resources, IL&FS; Reena Wahi, VP - HR, Tata Realty; Anisha Dossa, CEO & Co-founder, Jify; Naresh Taneja, Group President HR & Admin, IRB Infrastructure Developers; Nivedita Nanda, CHRO, Kaya India; Sumit Neogi, HR Director - South Asia & Middle East, Lubrizol; Murtuza Shabbir Arsiwala, Head - Multiply Wellness India, Aditya Birla Wellness; Minaxi Indra, President, Upgrad; Saurabh Arya, Vice President - Enterprise Business, Simpliliearn; Navnidh Kochar Karaka, Head HR - Global Corporate Security, Reliance Industries; Rahul Maitra, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ambuja Cements; Vicky Jain, Founder and CEO, uKnowva and many more.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com

Talking about the ReThink HR Conclave, Mr. Rishi Kapoor, Business Head & Associate Partner, Sapphire Connect said, “Sapphire Connect strongly believes that the global pandemic has primarily shifted the features of traditional working of HR by imposing a positive move from rigid problem solving to designing the workplaces of the future. ReThink HR Conclave is one such initiative that gathers leaders from the industry to understand the changing needs of the organization goals and how they can go beyond and prepare for the future world of work.”

