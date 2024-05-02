REVE Chat to Participate in DFS 2024 to Present its Customer Engagement Platform for BFSIs

REVE Chat, a Singapore-based venture, and prominent customer engagement solution provider, is happy to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Dubai FinTech Summit (DFS) 2024. The summit will take place from 6-7 May 2024 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. REVE Chat has confirmed their reservation for booth E36 in arena 2.

As part of its commitment to upgrading the fintech customer engagement landscape, REVE Chat is set to unveil its cutting-edge Version 4.0 at the summit. This new version represents a significant leap forward in customer engagement solutions, blending the strengths of IM and Live Chat to transform websites into an instant messaging platform and beyond. Visitors will be more comfortable to chat and communicate than ever before. REVE Chat's comfortable chat experience increases overall website visitors drastically. Eventually, enterprises can generate more leads, increase sales, and significantly reduce their spending on digital marketing. Version 4.0 showcases REVE Chat’s dedication to innovation and excellence in developing secure, efficient, and user-friendly platforms.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, REVE Chat aims to engage with global leaders in fintech, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, digital solutions, and many more. The summit serves as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to collaborate, share insights, and contribute to shaping the future of finance.

REVE Chat's presence at the summit underscores its commitment to driving the next chapter in customer service in financial institutes, while also contributing to the UAE's vision of becoming a leading global financial hub.

M Rezaul Hasan, CEO of REVE Chat, conveys his excitement stating, "REVE Chat is excited to be part of Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, as it aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing innovative solutions in the financial technology space. We look forward to showcasing Version 4.0, which we believe will set a new standard in bridging Instant Messaging and Live Chat, as well as engaging with industry leaders and stakeholders to foster meaningful discussions on the future of fintech customer excellence.”

REVE Chat is one of the technology ventures of REVE Group. REVE Chat specializes in delivering Software as a Service (SaaS) based omnichannel Live Chat and Chatbot solutions. From websites to popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Telegram, REVE Chat enables businesses to conduct their communications from a single, unified platform.

REVE Chat has already been trusted by leading brands worldwide including Commercial Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait; Bank of Scotia, Colombia; The National Institute of Transparency of Mexican Government, the World’s one of the largest network equipment-making companies - Legrand, France, PublicGold, Malaysia; Canadian Hearing Institute, Canada; leading EdTech company - iNeuron, India and 10 Minute School, Bangladesh; world’s 3rd largest MFS - bKash, Bangladesh; Guardian Life Insurance, Bangladesh; and many more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.