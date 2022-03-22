Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy Is Skimming The New Lengths

Makeup industry is amongst the fastest running ventures around the world. However, Covid took its charge and affected it dramatically. No! It certainly declined initially but the internet helped booming it up and according to reports beauty and cosmetic are great contributors in terms of commerce.

In the realm of makeup and beauty, Reveka Setia is an icon. Based in Chandigarh, She runs Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy in training her students and bringing out the best in them. Her studio is inclined to create varied looks for clients. She is perceived for her stunning style without overdoing it. From base to lipstick her makeup is unblemished and startling always. From Delhi to her hometown Rajpura, she has been expanding her venture. Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy is setting standards for flawless and natural looking.

With over the experience of 10 years and above her studio is a background for 10,000 students to make a way in the world of glamour. If you wish to look like a diva on your D Day, Reveka Makeup Studio is the right place for you. Her remarkable ways of using liners, highlighters, lashes and shadows are what help her to achieve a striking makeover. She has currently 2 studios in Rajpura and Chandigarh but she is intending to widen her venture to Delhi. Highly heeded for their in-depth proficiency of both Indian and Western traditions, Reveka Makeovers creates admirable looks. Furthermore, they believe in the adage of 'Embrace Yourself'.

Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy is known for the looks created for Urvashi Rautela. Reveka's charmed brushes aren't only constrained to Chandigarh or Punjab but she tours the whole world around. She curates party makeup, bridal makeup, pre-wedding makeup to make you look your best on your special day. Apart from doing clientele makeup, she runs a full fledged academy. Her studio is the most sought in town in terms of perfection.

An Internationally Certified Makeup Artist she has also done a song shoot with Sara Gurpal. Reveka Makeup Studio & Academy offers life-changing courses for aspiring makeup enthusiasts. Counting on to a professional with makeup is certainly one of the best things that people can do and Reveka has a wonderful eye for colour, handles clients respectfully and creates a stress-free environment. So if you're peeping for a highly trained professional that also appears to be as natural as possible then Reveka Makeup Studio is an ideal choice for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.