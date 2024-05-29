Reviving Nature's Balance: Sustainable Tourism at Club Mahindra Madikeri Resort, Coorg.

Discover Club Mahindra Madikeri, a testament to sustainable resort practices, in Coorg's enchanting wilderness. Here, sustainability shapes every experience, creating a sanctuary where eco-conscious living fosters a deep connection with nature. As travellers become increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint, Club Mahindra Madikeri emerges not just as a destination but as a pioneer in sustainable hospitality.

Embracing Eco-Friendly Ethos

At the heart of Club Mahindra Madikeri is a 31-acre rejuvenated coffee plantation that harmoniously blends with its natural surroundings. From the construction materials to the energy solutions, every choice is infused with responsibility towards nature.

Traditional local materials and techniques are used to ensure that the structures are not only eco-friendly but also culturally embedded. The roofing is ingeniously designed to insulate interiors naturally, reducing the need for artificial cooling and harmonising indoor climates with the cool breeze outside, naturally lowered by approximately 3°C compared to the surrounding area.

Pioneering Sustainability

Club Mahindra Madikeri is India’s first Triple “0” rated resort—Net Zero Energy, Net Zero Water, and Zero waste to landfill. This commendable achievement includes an 804-KW solar rooftop photovoltaic plant, motion sensor-controlled washrooms, timer-controlled lights and energy-efficient appliances. These significantly cuts down on greenhouse gas emissions while reducing operational costs.

Water management at the resort is equally innovative. With initiatives such as 4R approach—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rainwater Harvest—the resort significantly diminishes its water footprint. Natural streams and rainwater are directed to a large pond within the premises, not only supporting the resort’s water needs but also creating a thriving habitat for local wildlife.

Sanctuary for Biodiversity

Beyond these impressive technical accomplishments, this resort in Madikeri is a sanctuary for diverse flora and fauna. The resort is enveloped by thick vegetation, including endemic species like the Rudraksha tree and the Nilgiri Tree Fern, which not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the property but also support local wildlife. The return of over 161 bird species, including the Malabar Grey Hornbill, is a testament to the success of the resort’s biodiversity initiatives. The sounds of chirping sparrows and the sight of wild boars are common, enhancing the guest experience by connecting them with nature at every turn.

A Canvas of Experiences

Club Mahindra Madikeri, however, offers more than just a stay—it promises an experience. Whether it’s enjoying a cup of local kaapi while overlooking the misty hills, relaxing with a therapeutic spa treatment amidst the forest, or engaging in an array of activities like cooking with a chef, coffee tasting, or adventurous ATV rides, the resort ensures that every activity is infused with an element of the locale’s spirit and sustainability ethos.

Dining at the resort is a delight for the senses, with ingredients sourced from the on-site organic gardens and local farms ensuring fresh, flavourful meals that reflect the culinary heritage of Coorg. The Coffee Blossom Restaurant offers a palette of local and continental cuisines prepared with a sustainable twist, proving that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand.

A Model for the Future

Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg Resort not only offers a sanctuary for those seeking a pause from the clamour of daily life but also stands as a beacon for sustainable tourism. As it moves towards its goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, the resort not only protects the local biodiversity but also educates and inspires guests about sustainable living.

Visiting Club Mahindra Madikeri isn’t just a vacation; it’s an investment in a future where luxury and sustainability are intertwined. It’s a journey into the heart of nature, a moment to reconnect with the earth, and a chance to witness how conscientious tourism can help preserve the world’s most precious resources. Here, at Madikeri, every stay is a step toward a more sustainable planet.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.