Revolution through Art: Kokuyo Camlin's 'We Are Changing' Campaign

Kokuyo Camlin has long held a cherished place in the hearts of Indian consumers. From iconic yellow-orange geometry boxes to exquisite fountain pens, their products have been an integral part of every Indian student's journey. To enhance its commitment to customers, Kokuyo Camlin has embarked on a transformational journey with revamped packaging and vibrant artwork, all encapsulated in the 'We are Changing' initiative.

At its core, this campaign celebrates imagination and marks the launch of India's first art-centric platform on their website, www.kokuyocamlin.com. It's an ode to art, inviting all to showcase their creativity. The campaign also distinguishes between the brand's offerings – 'All Things Art' by Camel and 'All Things Stationery' by Camlin. Retail outlets across the nation are reintroducing customers to these new offerings, evoking nostalgia while acquainting them with Camel & Camlin's rejuvenated identity. The campaign's success, with over 4 million views and 200K+ engagements since its 2022 launch, led to a second phase in June.

Building on the success of the first phase in 2022, which reached 110 million people in a month and increased website traffic by 466%, the second ongoing phase includes initiatives like collaborations with influencers on Instagram and YouTube content-rich videos to empower more artists to create, as well as introducing more products for all. Artists are also invited to a 'new home' to 'unbox the new' and 'create new worlds'.

Rishi Kakar, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Kokuyo Camlin, said, "This campaign cultivates a passion for art and stationery through the digital medium. Encouraging people to 'unbox new worlds' solidifies our role as a source of inspiration for the country's creative community – kids, hobbyists, and artists."

The campaign's success, with over 4 million views and 200K+ engagements since its 2022 launch, led to a second phase in June.

The two-phase campaign led to over 5,000 artists joining the Camel Artist Community. But this is just the beginning. For Kokuyo Camlin, nurturing an emotional connection with India and adding color to lives while inspiring the creative community remains key. This continues in their new form as they celebrate artistic expression and the limitless possibilities of human imagination.

Kokuyo Camlin reminds us that art and stationery are gateways to self-discovery and inspiration, each offering limitless possibilities.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.