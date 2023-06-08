Revolutionary 2-wheeler bike Express Door-to-Door Delivery Service by Ovkay

India, 8th June 2023:Shipping a two-wheeler bike has always been a logistical nightmare, with long wait times, high costs, and concerns about potential damage. In addition, traditional shipping methods, such as packers and movers or railways, have been plagued by inefficiencies and a need for more transparency, leaving customers frustrated and dissatisfied. However, Ovkay, a Hyderabad-based startup, is here to change the game with its revolutionary Express delivery service, offering unparalleled comfort and convenience.

Ovkay stands out from the competition by addressing the pain points of traditional two-wheeler shipping and providing a range of services and benefits tailored to customer needs. In addition, the company prioritizes customer comfort and convenience by simplifying the shipping process. With Ovkay, customers can easily place their orders online and relax, knowing that every step, from pick-up to packing and delivery, will be handled seamlessly, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

In addition, Ovkay takes on the risk of any damage during transportation, offering repair refunds to alleviate customer concerns. Finally, this comprehensive security and tracking system instils confidence in customers, assuring them that their valuable two-wheelers are in safe hands throughout the journey.

While speed is essential, Ovkay focuses on providing express delivery without compromising comfort and convenience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Ovkay streamlines the shipping process. The result is a fast, reliable, and secure service that ensures prompt delivery of your two-wheeler without compromising your comfort and convenience.

Currently, Ovkay offers its services in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Chennai, with plans to expand to Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Raipur in the next two months.

John Teja, CEO at Ovkay, said, "Customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the company's fast and efficient service. Our goal is to send two-wheelers as fast as we can to our customers."

Prashanth, an investor partner at Ovkay, believes that the company has the potential to revolutionize the entire logistics industry. "Our vision is to ship two-wheelers from anywhere to anywhere in India, using the latest technology to create a smarter and more efficient shipping process," he said. "We believe that by incorporating the right technology, we can take the hassle out of shipping and make it easy for anyone to transport their two-wheelers."

Ovkay is currently incubated at T-Hub 2.0, a state-of-the-art incubator in Hyderabad that provides startups with access to a range of resources and support. Prashanth credits T-Hub with helping Ovkay establish itself in the industry and providing valuable connections with industry experts and partners.

The company is also part of the TiE Nurture Mentorship Program from TiE Hyderabad chapter and initiated by TiE Pune Chapter, where mentors assigned have added a lot of value in driving them in the right direction.

Ajit Sahoo, a satisfied customer of Ovkay, shared his testimony: "Me being from a family of a defense personnel with a lot of transfers throughout the service of my father had faced a lot of problems while transporting a 2 wheeler to various parts of the country. Mainly the intactness of the 2 wheeler. Every transfer made me spend a lot of money getting the 2-wheeler repaired after transporting it due to mishandling and damages due to improper packaging. And the other thing is to book it at the transport office and collect it from the hubs very far from where you stay. How did I come across this wonderful service from OVKAY, which made my life easy with a door-to-door pickup-drop facility? It saved a lot of time and money for me. I wish the team of OVKAY to become a leading logistics option for all the 2-wheeler transport requirements. I wish the team OVKAY all the best in their future endeavours.

Additionally, Ovkay is actively seeking investments from potential investors to support its growth and expansion plans. With its innovative approach and strong market presence, Ovkay presents an exciting opportunity for investors looking to be part of the future of two-wheeler shipping. By investing in Ovkay, individuals and organizations can join the journey of transforming the logistics industry and revolutionizing how two-wheelers are transported. Interested investors can reach out to Ovkay through their website or contact the team directly to explore investment opportunities and become part of this groundbreaking venture.

The Ovkay team consists of experts with extensive experience in logistics, transportation, and technology. As an aggregator with moving fleet vehicles like trains, trucks, and buses as vendor partners, Ovkay is partnering with Indian Railways and its agents in the initial stages to send two-wheeler bikes. Overall, Ovkay's innovative approach to two-wheeler bike shipping is shaking up the traditional industry players and setting a new standard for efficiency and customer satisfaction. As more and more customers discover the benefits of Ovkay's fast, reliable, and secure service, it's clear that the future of two-wheeler bike shipping is in good hands.

To learn more about Ovkay, visit their website at www.ovkay.com or call them at 080 4710 3622.

