Rey Rodriguez: Photographer, Entrepreneur and Founder of The Mind of Rey Rey

For his visual arts endeavors, he was appropriately awarded the title of “South Florida’s Underground Photography King.”

Rey Rey Rodriguez (born March 13, 1978) is an American entrepreneur, internationally renowned photographer, social media influencer, and branding and marketing expert. His net worth is an estimated $16 million as of September 2022. He is the founder and CEO of The Mind of Rey Rey.

South Florida based entrepreneur, photographer, social media influencer Rey Rey Rodriguez has been a prominent figure in the world of art, business, and social media for many years now. While most successful businessmen master their craft at young age, his rise didn’t begin till his mid-30’s. The former paramedic / photography hobbyist, quickly gained national notoriety as an elite visual artist, and soon ventured into the world of marketing. By the age of 41, the successful artist / businessman had helped dozens of his clients (that started from ground zero) attain affluence and/or wealth, and helped hundreds of others grow and / or improve their brand. Many well known celebrities have gained their notoriety through the behind-the-scenes workings of Rodriguez.

Early life and education

Rey Rey Rodriguez was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. At the age of three he moves to Manhattan, New York and then moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL in his teens where his passion for photography and journey into the world of art would begin.

In his senior year of high school he would drop out of school to work full-time, but years later (at age 25) would graduate with a GED. He then enrolled into Broward College where he excelled as an honor student, received the Irene Flischley Award for Excellence, held the position of Broadcasting & Film President, and received an associate of science degree in Emergency Medical Services, as well as an associate of arts degree in Nursing. He then enrolled into Florida Atlantic University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia Studies: Film & Video, and a minor in Photography.

During his time in college, the name Rey Rey Rodriguez began gaining notoriety within the art communities, and within the underground art scenes. All of his free time was spent honing his skills, and as his photography portfolio was growing, social media, art lovers, and word of mouth helped to share his work everywhere.

Career

On December of 2014, Rey Rey Rodriguez founded The Mind of Rey Rey, a branding, marketing, and Multimedia Company based in South Florida, with clients worldwide. The company first began as small local photography company. Eventually Rey Rey put all of the knowledge he gained branding himself into his business, adding full branding, marketing, and multimedia as services. In 2021, he partnered with one of the largest website building platforms in the world, for the web development branch of his company.

In June 2021, Rey Rey Rodriguez turned down a $3 million offer to buy the rights to his photography portfolio to an undisclosed UK based clothing company. When asked why he turned it down, he responded, “My photoshoots are full of models, public figures, and celebrities that wouldn’t be compensated properly for their likeness. The deal consisted of ownership of my social sites as is. So I had to humbly pass on the offer.”

Today celebrities, athletes, renowned public figures, politicians, activists, non-profits, major organizations, start-ups, and small businesses alike come to Rey Rey Rodriguez to help grow their brand. He has set a high benchmark, and has created a path for those looking to become wealthy, self-made entrepreneur.

Personal life

Today he lives in South, Florida, and strives to continue being the best at what he does, while helping others succeed. He interacts with others frequently on social media (@themindofreyrey everywhere), and maintains a healthy and productive lifestyle. He says, “Anyone can start a business from scratch and build an empire, with the right strategy and dedication. Just get out there and do it!”

Mission

Rey Rey Rodriguez has always stated that his personal life and work life are one and the same. “When you enjoy doing what you do, it never feels like work. You wake up excited to get started working. When your passion for a craft becomes your source of income, your job feels like any other hobby you love. My goal is to continue to work hard and get better in everything I do, while helping as many people as I can along the way.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.