Rhino 600+ by Radha TMT: Redefining the Strength and Longevity of Architecture

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

Radha TMT has always been the trailblazer in TMT manufacturing and a hallmark of quality and excellence. With over six decades of legacy, the brand is one of the most trusted TMT bar manufacturers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of the Chairman, Mr Sunil Saraf and the Managing Director, Mr Suman Saraf, Radha TMT has grown to become the largest integrated steel manufacturer in South India. The organization is known for the quality of its products, service and exemplary customer satisfaction. Radha TMT is a proven brand and the only manufacturer to use the latest and advanced LRF technology in the region. Radha TMT is also the sole exporter of TMT bars in Telangana. “As the market leader in South India, Radha TMT aims to reach an overall annual production capacity of 1 million tons per annum by 2025”- Akshat Saraf, Director - Sales & Marketing. Today Radha TMT is proudly launching yet another cutting-edge product, Radha Rhino 600+ TMT bars. The Radha Rhino 600+ TMT bars are 10% stronger and more flexible, with a higher bonding strength than any other construction bars. This new variant is meticulously designed using the latest cutting-edge technology in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The stringent quality control systems, including 25 quality checks and a fully equipped NABL laboratory, ensure consistency, strength and quality. The Radha Rhino 600+ TMT bars are also enhanced for higher resistance against earthquakes, fire and corrosion. The Radha Rhino 600+ is the most appropriate choice of TMT bars for residential construction, given the enhanced properties. One can save more time on completion with the extra bendability and save more carpet area with slimmer pillars using the extra-strong Radha Rhino 600+ TMT bars. This new product from Radha TMT is available through a vast network of trusted and authorised dealers across South India and will soon make its mark pan-India. Radha TMT has always produced products of the best quality and Radha Rhino 600+ TMT bars are no different. The all-new Radha Rhino 600+ TMT bars are here to redefine the strength and longevity of residential structures.Visit us:Website | facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact us:Address:- 7th Rd, Sagar Society, Sri Nagar Colony, Kamalapuri Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500034.Email ID:- marketing@radhatmt.com, sales@radhatmt.com, careers@radhatmt.comContact Number:- Toll Free : 1800 3000 7500, Office: +91 40-40142774

