Rhino Motor and Starters Registers Itself as Top Choice for Government Projects

What would you expect from a Well-established company? Streamlined Process, Risk mitigation, surplus manpower, hassle free transactions, management to overcome challenges and a lot more. Although it is very difficult to Achieve a new company but with business ethics, a strong foundation, and adequate experience can sail the boat to the desired destination even during troubled beginnings. Such is the story of a newborn business Rhino Motor Starter and Panels. The company came into existence in 2021 and has evolved as a top choice for government projects. The primary aspiration of the founder Mr. Rajneesh Chowdhary was to make their way to government projects. However, they hadn’t imagined that success would knock on doors so early. This doesn’t mean that there were no challenges on the way but that they sailed past them.

This success is the perfect inspiration for new businesses that get demotivated by the initial challenges. We recently talked to the founder, Mr Rajneesh Choudhary about this success and he said that the guidance from his father and the experience that he gained at his father’s company (AS TradeTech) deserve all the credit. Thanks to the success of Rhino motor starters, Rajneesh has also recently made it to the list of top entrepreneurs in Delhi.

The driving force behind the success of Rhino motor starters is the standardization that they follow at every step. They employ efficient processes to maximize output quality. This way they have evolved as a leading name in the manufacture of motor starters and electric panels. The company is also contributing significantly to the national economy. They are making their products accessible and affordable for farmers and strengthening the backbone of the country. Manufacturing in India is also among their primary focuses as they wish to contribute to the self-reliant India mission.

Government entities are recognizing their efforts and trusting them for their projects. They also have private firms in their project portfolio and wish to expand further. The ISO 9001:2015 certification is a great selling point for them, and companies choose them for their superior products and dependability. They also market well to take their products far and wide.

As more government and private entities choose them, they are investing in state-of-the-art technology, new age methods and strengthening their infrastructure for better capabilities to serve requirements. The next goal in sight for the organization is to take the products to government organizations like UPPCL, JVVNL, and DHBVN.

You can follow Rhino motor starter and Panel on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/RhinoMotorStarter

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.