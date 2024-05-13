RICS Accreditation: The Hallmark of Excellence in Built Environment Education

In today's competitive job market, a strong educational foundation is crucial. The built environment (real estate, construction, and infrastructure) sector is no exception. But with so many institutions offering different programmes, how do you choose the one that will give you a competitive edge?

This is where the RICS accreditation comes in. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) is the world's leading professional body for the built environment. Earning RICS accreditation is a rigorous process, ensuring that programmes meet the highest international standards.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

India's First and Only RICS-Accredited Institution

Here in India, there's one institution that stands out: the RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University. It holds the distinction of being the country's only RICS-accredited institution, offering students a globally recognised qualification. This ensures students receive a well-rounded education that equips them with the knowledge, skills, and ethical grounding sought after by top employers. The institution specialised in MBA and BBA degrees in the fields of real estate, construction, and infrastructure. RICS SBE goes beyond traditional classroom learning to provide students with invaluable practical experience. This includes guest lectures by industry experts, student exchange programmes, bootcamps, leadership series led by industry experts, site visits, and a lot of other events. The curriculum of the programmes at RICS SBE also integrates cutting-edge technological tools and methodologies to prepare students for the future of the built environment. An RICS-accredited degree can help you fast-track the process of becoming a chartered surveyor by meeting many of the competency requirements for RICS membership (MRICS).

The competitive advantage

The focus on industry-relevant skills, combined with the prestigious RICS accreditation, gives RICS SBE graduates a significant edge in the job market. Employers around the world recognise and value the RICS brand. An RICS-accredited qualification demonstrates your commitment to excellence and equips you with the skills and knowledge that employers are looking for. An RICS-accredited degree is a stamp of approval, signifying it meets high international standards for education in the built environment field. This can be a major benefit if you ever consider working abroad.

In the realm of built environment education, RICS accreditation stands as a beacon of excellence. Recognised globally, this mark ensures your education equips you with the knowledge and skills desired by top employers in the built environment sector globally.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.