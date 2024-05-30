Ride Smart with Kidsmate: Safety Tips for Riding Tricycles and Scooters

Punjab, India, 30/05/2024 Kidsmate, a new brand by the same team of Leaders Cycles, the leading brand of creating and manufacturing bicycles in India, has introduced its tricycles and scooters for children. The Punjab-based company owned by Jindals has been known for its contribution to crafting next-gen cycles for people of different age groups. Hence, their introduction to child-friendly tricycles and scooters is catching the attraction of a large group of people.

The industry giants are proud of their trendy creations. The tricycles and scooters for children are not only colorful and look attractive. Further, the premium materials used in the products make them equally safe and comfortable. The non-toxic materials implemented in the models make them extremely an ideal friend for children of every age group.

One of the best aspects of tricycles and scooters for children is that they come with numerous educational modules. In the educational modules, one can find videos of installation and usage. Other than that different instructions are also provided. Kidsmart offers the following tips for children to ride their tricycles and scooters safely -

Choose the right tricycle or scooter for your youngster’s age and size

Make sure that your kid wears a helmet and protective pads.

Teach kids different safe riding techniques and rules.

Allow kids to practice in harmless areas away from road traffic.

Always oversee young children.

Check the tricycle or scooter for impairment before each use.

Ask children to avoid dangerous slopes, tricks, and streets.

Teach road security and traffic mindfulness.

Ensure the tricycle and scooter are preserved and tightened.

It is best for parents to set a good example by demonstrating safe behavior.

In light of their present creation, the owners have given their statement regarding the uniqueness of the tricycles and scooters for children. The Jindals have stated that “the introduction of the tricycles and scooters for children has only happened because we understand how kids like to try new things. The flamboyant colors and next-gen designs have been crafted not just to attract kids but to also allow them to have fun with utmost safety.”

As every tricycle and scooter is categorized by age group, they are also built according to the standard height. Hence, any child can make their dream of riding a smart pair of two or three-wheelers come true. Other than the sturdy frames of the products, numerous safety measures are also taken for the design of the products. Hence, every child can have fun without getting hurt,

Kidsmate is also providing numerous safety gear to make sure that every child can be safe. Numerous accessories are available in both online and offline stores. The safety gears are also made according to different age groups.

About the Company:

Jindal Fine Industries is the leading brand in India that is known for its proficiency in manufacturing cycles and other related products of the niche. Since its inception in 1977, the company has been turning heads with its advanced products and bespoke services.

Contact details:

Jindal Fine Industries Opp. Dhandari railway station, G.T. Road, Ludhiana- 141014(PB) India.

Email: info@leaderbicycles.com

Website: https://leaderbicycles.com/pages/kidsmate

