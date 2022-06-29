Ridiculous Dragons, a new NFT Project, records sales of 8 crores in 30 days

Under the vision of Shagun Singh, Ridiculous Dragons, a freshly launched NFT project, has reached the zenith by recording sales worth INR 8 crores in thirty days. The NFT project that was launched by Shagun Singh, a Delhi-based emerging entrepreneur, has been successful in selling out all of their listed 9999 exclusive NFT Dragons (each priced at 0.24 BNB). Ridiculous Dragons is a first-of-its-kind, NFT project at the intersection of blockchain and gaming that was launched on April 14th this year. Ridiculous Dragons have already conducted a firm destiny beyond the advent of the new internet era and have generated quite a buzz in the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, witnessing the hype that Ridiculous Dragons have created, notable Cricketer Riyan Parag and Shashvat Nakrani, the Co-Founder of fintech giant BharatPe also invested in the project. Apart from them, there are many brands and entrepreneurs who are interested in investing in the project started by Shagun Singh. Ridiculous Dragons have been able to achieve this milestone through extensive market research and analysis done by their team. They also provided their investors with numerous features and perks which have also contributed to their success.

These perks and features included ‘Play-to-earn game’ and a ‘premium crypto trading group’. Through play-to-earn game, they provided their NFT holders an opportunity to earn $FIRE for playing, making things exciting and profitable. On the other hand, via creating a premium crypto trading group, they provided their dragon holders with guidance and mentorship regarding crypto trading which also included where and when to invest. Apart from these, they also gave regular giveaways to the supportive community members. In addition to these, they will also give away $500 to 10 lucky NFTs holders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the future plans, Shagun Singh, the Founder and CEO of Ridiculous Dragons said, “Now, after we have been successful in reaching the milestone of sales worth INR 8 crores in a time span of mere 30 days, we are ready to launch a private marketplace that will be confidently elevated by the Ridiculous Dragons team. After securing our top landmarks, next would be turning our platform into an NFT trading marketplace that’ll efficiently allow users to construct and deal with their NFTs in one place. Not only this, but we are also planning to cast our own currency (Coin or token) for our patrons (Dragon holders) and the idea behind doing this is to allow people to create, sell, and purchase NFTs on a one-stop platform.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ridiculous Dragons envisions becoming one of the most promising NFT projects in India. This is the idealisation of encouraging people to be an element of a virtual new era that deals in digital assets. Ridiculous Dragons has come a long way and aspires to generate a value of more than INR 20 crores by the end of 2022.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.