RightWalk Foundation: Realizing Institutional Social Change

Challenges such as the rising disparities in skills, employment, and incomes of the youth are persistent in India. The RightWalk Foundation aims to bridge these gaps by empowering the youth through education and skilling. Samina Bano, the founder of the RightWalk Foundation, is an inspiring and passionate advocate of social justice and equality, who believes in the fundamental right of equal access to opportunities for every individual.

Early Life and Motivations

Samina was born into an orthodox community where education wasn’t a priority. In addition to that, her life took a challenging turn when she contracted polio at the tender age of one. In her family, it was customary for girls to be married off by the age of 16. Having heard the stories of her cousins' early marriages, she lived in fear of a similar fate. To make matters worse, she once overheard her uncle advising her parents to save a dowry for her, one that was 10x larger than what other girls received– as a polio survivor, she was “defected”.

Her fight against social discrimination began when she was eight years old.Being the daughter of an Airman, she was not allowed to use a playground that was designated for the children of higher-ranking members of the organization. In confusion and angst, she approached her school teacher andformed a small group of children to protest against the discrimination.This was the beginning of her lifelong battle against injustice. Moreover, the protest worked, and her triumph gave her faith that anyone could unlock the doors to justice.

The Entrepreneurial Plunge

With her multiple disadvantages, Samina was an exception to pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer engineering and to later graduating from one of the best management schools in the country, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. After her graduation, she got a corporate job in the United States, and her career was pacing. However, it did not fulfill her inner calling. She recognized her privilege over millions of Indians facing discrimination based on socioeconomic class, religion, gender, or disability, and her thoughts were fixated on the unjust social framework that stops them from attending school and getting quality education.

This calling to drive social transformation led her to take a plunge and quit her high-paying corporate career in the US and return to India to establish the RightWalk Foundation. She learned about the Right to Education Act (RTE), which requires every private school to reserve 25% of its places for underprivileged students. However, her preliminary research showed that its execution was far from ideal.

With the support of the government, they developed ground-level implementation plans, oversaw state-wide public awareness campaigns, held numerous district capacity-building meetings with local government and private schools, and led policy revisions.Through overcoming these challenges, she forged RightWalk's reputation as a champion in policy implementation and transformed the lives of countless disadvantaged children.

RightWalk Today

RightWalk’s mission is to ensure equal access to opportunities for children and youth from vulnerable households whose income is less than INR 8,350/month in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, they have two work verticals: RTE (strengthening implementation of the Right to Education Act) and Apprenticeship (strengthening implementation of the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme to accelerate livelihoods).

In the last seven years, 470,000 rural and urban children from economically weaker backgrounds got admitted into 19,000 schools under RTE with RightWalk’s support. The presence of girls in private schools increased from 35% to 48%. This was made possible by unlocking 500+ crore of public money.

The Apprenticeship Scheme aims to tackle the employability and skilling problem in India. RightWalk has increased the number of signed apprenticeship contracts to 62,000+ within 2 years. The organisation established a Policy Management Unit (PMU) in the Department of Vocational Education & Skill Development of UP and coordinated the system of stakeholders (ITI students, industry representatives, government officials) through it. RightWalk also has 75 District Coordinators present in each district of UP so that access to opportunities can also reach the small cities and villages.

Way Forward

By 2030, the RightWalk team aims to impact 10 million impoverished households across 5 Indian states through 5 public policies, releasing $10 billion in public funding for public policies. Education, livelihoods, and health are their three main areas of focus. They have also begun to expand geographically this year with the launch of the RTE intervention in Gujarat and the Apprenticeship intervention in Maharashtra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Apprenticeship Scheme aims to tackle the employability and skilling problem in the country.

On being asked about The/Nudge Institute and Meta’s support, Samina added‘Over time, The/Nudge has demonstrated a capacity for risk-taking that has nurtured organisations like ours. Pragati by Meta and The/Nudge has been a vital anchor in our entrepreneurial journey, providing financial resources, capacity building, and invaluable guidance to strengthen our organisation from within. Their advice on product refinement, strategic direction, potential partnerships, and connections has proven immensely valuable. We are grateful for this partnership.’

Going forward, Rightwalk Foundation aims to focus on introducing scale-informed systems, processes, and functions. Secondly, they aim to establish more robust strategic alliances with governmental and non-governmental entities. Thirdly, they aim to automate internal coordination and processes to make the organization scale ready, and expand the current programme in multiple states such as Maharashtra and Kerala.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!