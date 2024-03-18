Rimi Mandal: Mrs India Worldwide Finalist season 13 2024

New Delhi (India), March 15: In the dynamic world of finance and beauty, Rimi Mandal stands as a shining example of excellence, balancing her role as a product leader and business consultant in a leading bank with her pursuit of the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 crown. Hailing from the vibrant city of Kolkata, India, Rimi currently resides in the Netherlands, making waves in both professional and personal spheres.

Rimi Mandal's educational journey is nothing short of extraordinary. A graduate in Information Technology from NIT Durgapur, she honed her skills further by obtaining an MBA from the prestigious IIM Lucknow. Armed with a strong foundation in both technology and management, Rimi carved her niche in the competitive world of banking, where she currently plays a crucial role in shaping innovative products and strategies.

However, Rimi is not just confined to the boardrooms and financial markets. Beyond her stellar professional achievements, she has embraced her cultural roots and passion for the arts. A diploma holder in Bharatnatyam, a classical dance form from India, Rimi has not only preserved her heritage but also taken it global. In the Netherlands, she has founded a dance group named "Rhythm," showcasing the rich tradition of Bharatnatyam and captivating audiences with her graceful performances.

The journey of Rimi Mandal takes an exciting turn with her participation in Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024, a prestigious beauty pageant with Bharat Bhramar's visionary touch. As a finalist, Rimi aims to break stereotypes and redefine beauty standards, demonstrating that intelligence, talent, and ambition are as integral to beauty as any physical attributes.

Being a mother to a 5-year-old son hasn't deterred Rimi; instead, it fuels her determination to be a role model for women, proving that they can excel in both their professional and personal lives. Rimi acknowledges the unwavering support of her husband and family, emphasizing the importance of a strong support system in achieving one's dreams.

In an exclusive message to women aspiring to participate in beauty pageants or pursue their passions, Rimi encourages them to be authentic, embrace their uniqueness, and defy societal expectations. Her message to women is “Dreams have no limitations. Every woman has the power to create her path, breaking free from the limitations imposed by society”

Rimi Mandal's story is not just about beauty or banking; it's about resilience, empowerment, and embracing one's multifaceted identity. As she strides confidently towards the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2024 stage, she becomes an inspiration for women around the world, proving that beauty is not just skin deep but an amalgamation of intelligence, talent, and unwavering determination.

