Rise as a Strategic Finance Leader with IIM Calcutta's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The role of chief financial officers (CFOs) has broadened in the past few years to encompass expertise beyond the finance function. To help CFOs balance traditional responsibilities and modern mandates to lead substantive change for their companies, IIM Calcutta, ranked 4th by NIRF 2023, launched the 4th batch of Chief Financial Officer Programme in partnership with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations. This programme has a 'Triple crown’ of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA.



This 9-month programme is curated for new and evolving CFOs on leading new and existing financial strategies for competitive advantage and augment business value as well as for senior-level professionals who aspire to take charge of the CFO role and other financial leadership roles in the future. It is also designed for business heads and CXOs, who are at the forefront of financial decision-making in their organisations.



In the rapidly evolving landscape of modern business, CFOs are increasingly assuming multifaceted roles beyond traditional financial stewardship. According to the PwC Pulse Survey 2022, 78% of CFOs plan to enhance their cyber risk management and about 53% said they are looking to accelerate digital transformation using data analytics, AI, automation and cloud solutions. These statistics underscore the pivotal role CFOs play in shaping organizational resilience and agility amidst technological disruptions and evolving cyber threats.



The IIM Calcutta Chief Financial Officer programme, designed by renowned IIMC Faculty, includes live online sessions from top IIM Calcutta faculty, real-world actionable insights, peer-to-peer learning, a 7-day campus immersion and a Capstone project. The module of this programme includes economy and financial markets, portfolio management, value creation and corporate strategy, data-driven decision-making, implications of artificial intelligence and machine learning in decision-making, designing unique collaborative arrangements, digital strategies and business model innovation among others.



The key learnings from this programme include:

Driving financial decisions with value-creating strategies

Transforming digital finance to gain insight, boost productivity, and spot trends

Maximising value by knowing and influencing key business drivers

Mitigating risk by skillfully navigating capital markets

Grounding operations in robust financial criteria and business models

Leading teams towards growth and tackling globalisation issues by building alliances

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “We are committed to bringing high-impact programmes for financial leaders to upskill in this rapidly evolving business landscape. We believe that the ‘Chief Financial Officer programme’ will help participants gain a 360-degree view on financial leadership. We believe this programme will equip the participants to mitigate risk, build futuristic business models and contribute to organizational success. We are excited to partner with an esteemed institution such as IIM Calcutta to bring this programme, which will help participants develop not only strategic insights and learn digital tools but also build unique and futuristic strategies towards organizational growth.”



The eligibility for this programme includes graduates, diploma holders, and postgraduates with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. This programme will commence on March 30, 2024, with a fee of INR 6,45,000 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful completion of the programme, with a minimum attendance of 75 percent, the participants will receive a completion certificate and the IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni Status.



For more information, visit the programme page here.



About IIM Calcutta



The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta was established as the first national institute for Post-Graduate studies and Research in Management by the Government of India in November 1961 in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, The Ford Foundation and Indian industry. The vision of the Institute is to be an international centre of excellence in all facets of management education. Over the past four decades, IIM Calcutta has blossomed into one of Asia's finest business schools. It now has an enviable reputation for imparting high quality management education to some of the best minds in the country. It has been playing a pioneering role in professionalising Indian management through its post graduate and doctoral level programmes, executive training programmes, research and consulting activities. By IIM Act, 2017, IIM Calcutta is an Institute of national importance.



About Emeritus



Emeritus offers customised and open programs in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutions. Our world-class executive education programs, facilitated by eminent program experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications and are delivered in a range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programs. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. The company is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, GSV Ventures, Peak XV, Bertelsmann, CPPIB, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, please visit https://emeritus.org/

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Media Contact Details

Vasudha Rao, Adfactors PR, vasudha.rao@adfactorspr.com, +91-9820347118

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.