Rise in crypto academy platforms amidst increasing craze for crypto trading

The primary reason everyone in the Indian market is excited about Crypto is its ability to yield very high returns compared to the stock market. Investing in cryptocurrencies over the long run can be rewarding. However, fluctuations in the market and inadequate digital currency knowledge may stop people from investing in the cryptocurrency market. Suddenly the demand for information-based training facilities has emerged in India, giving rise to new crypto academies where one can learn and master trading skills in the crypto sector.

Cryptocurrency, popularly called Crypto, has been seen as a good alternative or balancing asset to cash. But these digital currencies have an inherently volatile and young nature which may lead people to face financial injuries. "It is always rewarding for traders to gain knowledge before entering any financial market as it replaces your speculations-based trading decisions with knowledge-based research verdicts. This is especially crucial for those who are keen to join the league of the Cryptocurrency trading circuit," believes Crypto expert and consultant, Mr Natraj Suryawanshi, founder and CEO of an emerging crypto academy, Toska Technologies.

According to the expert consultant, first and foremost, people should learn to differentiate between a digital asset and a cryptocurrency asset. A fixed digital asset is something like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. They are assets with which you can connect through your bank and transfer money to each other. In contrast, the cryptocurrency is a new asset class built under digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Litecoin, Monero, ZCash, etc., where there are a lot of variants that fluctuate and hence its value rises and falls. It depends on supply and demand.

Although trading in cryptocurrencies has become a trending topic in India, not everyone is aware of its legalities with respect to Indian laws. In India's absence of any legal framework or regulatory body, things are unregulated. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved digital assets through a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) license. In the same way, the government still stands in a neutral position to make Crypto legal, but it is working rapidly in that direction. It is only recently that the Indian government has approved a legislation/bill for Crypto, and trading has become legal and taxable. The bill says that these people will have to give 30% of the profit to the government. There is also a 1% TDS applicable on the exchange required for our transactions with each other.

It is advisable to learn the technology behind Crypto and make the most from it to score financial success. Many scams do happen in the world of digital assets, which works on a decentralized system and can be hacked. A Cryptocurrency system is made from blockchain technology, which is not hackable. This can have tremendous benefits for the future generation.

Emerging crypto academies like Toska Technologies, an online and decentralized facility, intend to target enthusiasts looking to educate themselves with all key fundamentals in the crypto sector. Students of the academy will get to learn about blockchain technology and decentralized systems. They will be provided with concrete knowledge about what exactly Crypto is. One can immediately start trading in Crypto after they complete the course and become self-employed.

India has a population of 135 crores, out of which 65% use Android phones, and these people are youngsters. Instead of wasting their time and money on social media platforms and gaming, enrolling in a crypto academy such as Toska Technologies can create employment opportunities with an education base.

Registering in such a crypto academy is very simple. For example, if you are interested, you can visit Toska Crypto Academy's website toskaacademy.com to register yourself. As soon as you enter your details in the registration form, the academy welcomes you with a token as a gift that can have a value of millions and billions in the future.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.