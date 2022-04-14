RISE Infraventures: Consumer demand changed drastically over the last two years

RISE Infraventures is one of the leading real estate consultants in the north.

Shantanu Gambhir,Co -Founder & Managing Director, RISE Infraventures, speaks on the luxury commercial and residential real estate boom and the nature of investments in the real estate sector.

1. How is luxury commercial/residential real estate performing?

Even after the Covid-19 pandemic, the luxury real estate sector is back on track. Customers, especially fence sitters are looking for lucrative options in luxury residents across Delhi NCR. In terms of luxury commercial spaces, people have been investing in large luxury properties for the convenience of their employees, since offices are now opening again.

2. What do you think about the investment rate in luxury real estate?

The real estate investment is expected to increase by 5-10% in the year 2022. Technology firms would continue to dominate leasing in 2022 while flexible space operators, BFSI, engineering and manufacturing and life sciences segment are expected to contribute to the growth in office space take-up significantly. The reduction in Covid-19 cases and the learnings from the past waves had prepared the segment, and it has applied them to retain the buyer’s confidence and investment. .

3. Where do you see RISE Infraventures in the coming years? Any expansion plans?

We are nearing out target of achieving a cumulative sales of ₹2000 crores by the end of FY22. We have recently opened our office in Delhi. In the third quarter, we are also expanding to Mumbai very soon. We will continue to expand to other cities and provide unique real estate services to our customers.

4. What do you think are the investing prospects in luxury real estate, especially after the pandemic?

The pandemic did slow down the HNI investment spree, the uber-rich are investing in the real estate sector. Over the year, the investments have grown in the property segments of over ₹5 crores. These investments are more favourable for developers who have a proven track record. NRI investment has also risen in the NCR region, including Gurugram and Noida.

5. How has consumer demand changed over the years?

During the Corona pandemic, the rental accommodation was mostly uncertain. People, especially millennials shifting from Tier II and Tier III cities to Tier I cities, were looking forward to buying the properties rather than renting them. The investments also increased because of the working from home or remote working model. This inclined them towards more spacious and luxury apartments with extra rooms and other activity spaces for recreational purposes. The last two years has seen a major change in consumer demands.

