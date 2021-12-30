Riteish and Genelia honour Marathi cinema through their captivating performance

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India Goa (IFFI) was a star-studded affair as top Bollywood stars celebrated 75 years of India’s Independence, its diversity and the evolution of Indian Cinema with its theme ‘India 75’. Popular faces of the industry like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh amongst others light up the stage with their tributes to cinema. The glitzy night was hosted by Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul. Co-powered by Vaseline, Amazon Prime, Parle Hide & Seek, special partner Nirma Shudh Namak & Sensodyne, associate sponsors- Bangur Power Cement, Everest Masala & Skoda ‘India 75’ celebration will be a night to remember. The viewers can catch this entertainment extravagant performances by the industry stunners only on Zee Cinema and Zee TV tonight at 8 pm.

Popular faces of the industry like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh amongst others light up the stage with their tributes to cinema.

In this celebration the rich culture and heritage of the country was viewed through the colourful and boundaryless kaleidoscope of Indian cinema. Commemorating the fearless spirit of ever-evolving Marathi cinema, the lovely-duo Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh gave an extravagant performance.

Excerpts:

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh at the 52nd IFFI Goa

1. You are a celebrated national star who is a superstar in regional cinema as well. Has the line between national and regional cinema blurred over the years, giving the audience an emotion-first connection?

Today, Indian Cinema is transcending the bounds of language, geography and culture. Be it Hindi, regional and other language entertainment, everything falls under the one big umbrella of Cinema. We have cracked the code to work together in bringing the best possible stories out for the viewers. And where cinema is an emotion, audiences are already very receptive to thoughtful stories. With the growth trajectory we have seen of the regional cinema, it fills me with hope to continue to be a part of the journey and make great stories translated onto the screens.

2. How has Marathi cinema evolved over the years?

Marathi cinema is rich with culture and their stern roots in the traditional theatre drama. It has one of the most inspiring stories there is. Adapting to the changing environment, Marathi cinema has closely listened to the voice of the audience and experimented with the content to sustain in the ever-evolving world of entertainment. And the emergence of different entertainment platforms have been a catalyst for the Marathi cinema to reach much wider audiences.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh at 52nd IFFI Goa

1. How do you feel about representing the strong Maharashtrian culture and its cinema at India 75- 52nd IFFI through your performance?

I have always been inspired by the vast universe of cinema and how it extends to any and everyone in the world. Talking about one strong figment from the wide showcase of cinema that broke moulds and had quite a growth journey, is Marathi cinema. I personally think, Marathi cinema has a strong hold over their history and culture from which they base all their new adventures. So, with our performance, Riteish and I have tried to channel that energy and transmit it to the masses.