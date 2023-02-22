InCar actress Nat'l Award winner Ritika Singh believes film depicts a common experience for Indian women

New Delhi (India), February 21: The first look of Ritika Singh’s InCar was released on 16th February 2023, and on 17th February 2023, the makers unveiled an extremely intriguing and highly thought-provoking trailer of the film. The storyline of the film holds a very gripping narrative and will leave you hooked to your seat till its end. InCar is helmed by debutant director Harsh Warrdhan and is inspired by true events; the film is all set to release in theatres on 3rd March 2023.

InCar is produced by Sajid Qureshi and presented by Inbox Pictures. The production house is known for its films like Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Jaanu and Govinda’s FryDay, as well as their prominent work in the South Industry.

Speaking about the film, Ritika Singh said, “ InCar is an experience which many women in this country have felt”. The harassment with words, the double-meaning jokes, the lust and the rampant disregard for the law. The story explores how some men objectify other women but guard the honour of their mothers and sisters. It’s a human story that audiences of all ages will relate to.”

Adding to it, director Harsh Warrdhan said, “InCar is a realistic, hard-hitting, and tense kidnapping story that takes place inside a speeding car. It shows the psychological trauma of a girl who suddenly finds herself in a life-and-death situation.

The film depicts the survival journey of a kidnapped girl, and the film is shot entirely in a moving car in the state of Haryana. InCar stars Ritika Singh, Manish Jhanjholia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash in pivotal roles.

Helmed and written by Harsh Warrdhan, presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on 3rd March 2023 in 5 languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

