Rivaah by Tanishq: Ode to timeless traditions through stunning wedding jewelry

Exclusive designs keeping culture and traditions of Bihar in mind

Tanishq’s Rivaah, a beautiful union of ‘Riwaaz’ and ‘Vivah’, offers a wide range of bridal jewellery created with traditional craftsmanship and modern motifs. Keeping in mind the traditional ornaments worn during weddings in Bihar, special attention has been paid to unique designs inspired by the traditions of a Bihari bride. One is sure to notice the unique design sensibilities of jewellery pieces under Rivaah hand carved by master craftsmen with showcase of brilliant design details including local rituals, traditions and culture.

‘Be it her Nath, Mang Tikka, Haar, Jhumkas, Bangles or Hath Phool, each jewel the Bihar bride adorns is a reflection of her enchanting grace.’

Each state has traditional forms of jewellery that are exclusively worn by married women. They form a part of her identity in her marital life. Dholna is one such ornament that’s commonly worn by married women in Jharkhand and Bihar. It is given to her by her in-laws. Usually given in red thread, it is gifted to the bride by the elder brother-in-law along with other ornaments. A married woman wears Dholna her entire life. Tanishq has designed this ornament keeping in mind the unbreakable bond of trust between the couple and with the hope that this faith and unending love continues for many generations making it a symbol of eternal love. It is sure to fulfil the dreams of young women and to give wings to their desires, hopes, and love. To give it a modern look, Dholna has been blended and designed in the form of a Mangalsutra. Families can choose from a wide range of designs available at Tanishq.

Exclusive designs of Jitiya pendant and Chokars

Jitvaahan is a very important festival of Bihar-Jharkhand celebrated to pray for the long life of one’s children. The mother usually keeps the Jitiya Vrat and prays for the long and happy life of her married daughter.

Wearing the Jitiya pendant by the mother is the expression of the trust and love that exists between the mother and the daughter. Tanishq has strung together a range of stunning designs that are rooted in tradition so that you can choose the one that will sparkle forever as a symbol of the prayers of the mother. The other prominent wedding ornament which has been evergreen in terms of design and style is the Choker. Wearing a Choker adds to the beautiful ensemble of the new-age bride while honoring the age-old traditions of various communities.

