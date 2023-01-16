RKS Henna Plans To Expand Our Domestic and International Consumer Base

In the year 2000, entrepreneur Raj Kumar Gupta decided to turn a unique idea he had in his mind into reality. From weddings to social events, Henna had a special place in the hearts of most people who lived in India. While Henna products were very popular and used extensively in the country, there was a dearth of premium-quality products in this category. Raj Kumar Gupta decided to set up a company that would not just produce high-quality Henna but would also ensure that it is accessible to everybody.

“When I decided to set up RKS Henna, I came across many naysayers who strongly advised me against getting into this space. Their logic was that Henna was readily available at cheap prices and nobody would want to pay a premium price for it. I decided to follow my heart as I knew what I was doing and getting into. While I wanted to offer premium-quality Henna to consumers, I made it a point to ensure that all our products would be available at a reasonable price. With time, my conviction paid off and our company became the leading manufacturer and exporter of Henna”, says Raj Kumar Gupta.

Apart from making high-quality Henna products available to Indian consumers, Gupta also took up the challenge of exporting these products to international markets. Today, a large part of RKS Henna’s revenue comes from its customers who have settled abroad. The business strategy adopted by RKS Henna made the other players in the Henna industry in India wake up to the realization that there was a huge demand for Henna products abroad as well.

Talking about the same, Gupta says, “The Indian diaspora settled abroad is very close to its roots. By buying products, which are rooted in India, they stay connected with their motherland. For NRIs, getting access to premium-quality Henna was much tougher. I am glad we could make it available to them. We have some major expansion plans lined up for 2023. This year, we plan to expand our domestic and international consumer base significantly.”

As a GMP-certified company, RKS Henna never makes any compromises in the quality, packaging and other aspects related to its Henna products. It produces Henna powder, which is of premium quality and completely natural, for both domestic distribution and export. With the company expanding its distribution base in 2023, one can expect the high-quality products manufactured by it to resonate with a larger domestic and global consumer base.

