RMC Gems India Chairman Nirmal Bardiya Honored with #Extraordinary40 Award

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 22: Nirmal Bardiya, Chairman of RMC GEMS India, has been honoured with the prestigious #Extraordinary40 award by Informa's Jewellery World Awards (JWA). This award celebrates 40 remarkable individuals whose exceptional contributions have made a lasting impact on the jewellery industry.

Mr. Bardiya is a visionary leader in the colour gemstone industry and has played a pivotal role in establishing RMC GEMS India as one of India's foremost producers of colour gemstones. The company is renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, ethical practices, and responsible business operations.

Under Mr. Bardiya's guidance, RMC GEMS India has elevated India and its hometown of Jaipur to a leading position in the global gemstone sector. His dedication, exemplary leadership, and tireless efforts have shaped the landscape of the industry and enhanced India's global reputation.

Bardiya received the award during the 40th-anniversary celebration of Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) and JNA, where he joined a distinguished group of industry influencers. Mr. Bardiya's personal achievements include receiving the "Gem Dealer of the Decade" award from the Indian Diamond and Colour Stone Association (IDCA), USA, in 2010. He is also a recipient of multiple "Highest Export Awards" for colored stones from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), India.

"I am humbled and honoured to receive the #Extraordinary40 award," said Bardiya. “I dedicate this award to the entire RMC GEMS India team, our industry colleagues, and our supporters around the world. Together, we are committed to advancing the gemstone sector and promoting ethical and responsible business practices.”

About RMC GEMS India

RMC GEMS India is one of India's foremost producers of coloured gemstones. The company is renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, ethical practices, and responsible business operations. RMC GEMS India is ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 18001 certified, and it holds the prestigious designation of "Star Export House" from the Government of India.

