Road Trip Ready: Your Ultimate Planning Guide

The end-of-year exams are almost behind us, and the weather is just perfect to embark on that ultimate road trip you have been planning with your family to celebrate the transition to a new school year. But where should you start? Planning that perfect road trip can require careful preparation — from selecting the route to mapping out adventures along the way, estimating travel times, and budgeting. There are many important considerations to be made. Discover some useful tips and tricks that can help you plan that unforgettable road trip that will take you down memory lane!

1. Pick Your Destination

The starting point for planning a road trip is selecting a destination that everyone in the family is excited to explore. So, whether it is a drive up the hills, a scenic route that runs along the ocean, or a heritage road trip exploring forts and palaces, choose one that will appeal to everyone. It is also important to consider factors like total distance and travel time, attractions along the way, and the total duration of the trip.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2. Map the Route in Detail

Chalk out the route you would like to take, considering places where you would like to halt. Use good map software to estimate the travel time and look for places to eat, fuel stations, etc., to plan that perfect drive for yourself and your family.

Pro tip: Leave room for flexibility, as spontaneous plans can sometimes make the best memories!

3. Don’t Forget the FASTag

Having a FASTag on your car makes your drives seamless and cost-effective. Did you know you need to pay twice the toll if you choose to pay via cash and not FASTag?

If you are worried about registration woes and transactional issues associated with a FASTag, leave it to Airtel Payments Bank. Getting a NETC FASTag with Airtel Payments Bank is a breeze. You can buy it online and get free home delivery and instant activation.

All you need to do is:

Getting a NETC FASTag with Airtel Payments Bank is a breeze.

4. Budget Every Expense

Calculate all your expenses for the road trip. These could include fuel charges, toll fees, accommodation, meals, and the cost of activities you have planned en route. You could also set aside a buffer amount for any contingencies. Mapping all these expenses in a separate account for daily transactions helps you keep a tab on every expense you make towards the trip. Using a separate account for petty transactions also helps declutter your main account, making expense tracking easy and convenient. Asavings account with Airtel Payments Bank is a good option as it offers:

· Paperless, zero balance account -Open your account in minutes from home with no minimum balance requirement.

· Earn up to7% interest on your savings.

· Instant money transfers - Send & receive money anytime from anywhere.

· Do recharges & bill payments on the go in a few clicks.

Switch to Airtel Payments Bank — the Safe Digital Account for all your daily transactions in minutes from the comfort of your home! Download the Airtel Thanks App today!

5. Pack Smart

Pack wisely for your road trip. Your luggage can’t be too bulky, but it must contain all the essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries, food, and water for the way, some essentials for the car, and emergency supplies like medicines, a torch, and a first aid kit. Be sure to check the weather before you travel and pack accordingly. It may also be a good idea to carry important documents such as self-identification documents, insurance, and reservation confirmations in a folder for easy access.

So, pack your bags, fuel up your vehicle, recharge your FASTag via the Airtel Payments Bank account, and hit the highway. Make this road trip one for the memoirs!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.