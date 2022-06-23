RoboApe Competes Well Against Cryptocurrencies Like Huobi Token And Thorchain

Crypto markets evolved and thrived last year, with several distinct sectors prospering and substantially exceeding. People may become billionaires overnight by investing in cryptocurrency. We've all seen how popular cryptocurrencies have become, with new ones always appearing. There appears to be no limit to how much money you may generate in this digital field. You may invest as much or as little as you like in cryptocurrency.

By the start of this year, 2022, the crypto market was worth more than $2 billion. It started declining after that and remained under $2 trillion until early May, when it suffered a huge blow and crashed by $0.5 trillion. It suffered another crash in early June, with the total value falling below $1 trillion, the lowest in the last 18 months.

Introducing RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) is a futuristic meme currency that aims to reshape meme token culture. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies that are based on popular internet memes and trends. As a result, crypto aficionados and followers disregard such coins. By tackling economic restraints through a culture of sustainability and incentive, the RBA hopes to enhance this phenomenon and promote development.

RoboApe (RBA) tokens are part of an ecosystem that aims to break down economic barriers through features like charity games and events, an esports and NFTs marketplace, commerce, and a rewards system. Many of these features are fun and can provide passive income.

It is ready to permanently alter the crypto space with a wide range of products and services designed for the community. RoboApe Academy, RoboApe Finance, RoboApe Swap, and RoboApe NFT Marketplace are among them.

Comparing With Huobi (HT) and THORChain (RUNE)

For those wishing to earn greater APYs, the Huobi exchange powered by the HT Token has announced Prime Earn programs. These plans, released every Tuesday, will enable users to gain a more significant income by depositing mainstream tokens in the Huobi (HT) market.

Huobi (HT) is an ERC-20 token used to safeguard the network while also giving Huobi users perks and trading opportunities. It functions as a BinanceCoin backend (BNB). The method utilizes the same strategies as BNB, such as burning unsold inventory.

Huobi (HT) value has fallen by 24% in the previous seven days but increased by 3.75% in the last 24 hours as of June 16th, 2022, putting it in 51st place on CoinMarketCap. As of June 16th, 2022, the coin's market capitalization was about $827 million.

Thorchain (RUNE), built on the Cosmos blockchain, is a decentralized liquidity protocol specializing in cross-chain connectivity, allowing traders to swap tokens between networks.

The network is intended to maximize profits for liquidity suppliers and node operators at whatever cost. It is administered by dozens of anonymous node operators who bind RUNE to ensure pool liquidity and are paid for their work.

Thorchain (RUNE) is at position 62 on CoinMarketCap as of June 16th, 2022, with a coin capitalization of about $640 million. The currency's value has increased by 14.43% in the last 24 hours but decreased by 33.13% in the previous seven days.

Unique Features of RoboApe (RBA)

Mechanism of RoboApe (RBA) Burning

RoboApe's (RBA) meme coin is falling in value and will provide various decentralized choices for engaging, creating, and managing money. Its network transactions will be subject to transaction fees to maintain the deflationary currency, half of which will be burned and the other half shared with wallet holders as part of the burning process.

Education for RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) seeks to enlighten people by offering a basic grasp of the technologies transforming the world. It is a free educational website that aims to inspire and educate people about cryptocurrency. The primary purpose of the RoboApe Academy is to help people understand the blockchain systems, crypto, security, finance, and the underlying decentralization concepts that allow these projects to take place.

Swapping RoboApe (RBA)

RoboApe (RBA) Swap will connect distinct blockchain networks to allow cross-chain token swaps. Furthermore, the RoboApe swap will allow the ecosystem to push blockchain adoption by introducing users to the platform's future goods and services. You will be able to earn rewards as you swap and trade digital assets using the exchange function, which will support numerous currencies and blockchain networks. Users may also maintain their assets on the platform to stake and get agricultural rewards.

Conclusion

Understanding cryptocurrencies' use cases and purposes are crucial in a world where several are established monthly. Each newly released token has a distinct function and may be used in several contexts.

When investing in cryptocurrency-based assets like meme coins, investors can anticipate significant profit margins and a secure exchange market that is both economical and environmentally friendly, all while maintaining privacy. The value and advantages that users stand to receive highlight the RoboApe (RBA) tokens' potential.

For more RoboApe (RBA) info, visit:

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

