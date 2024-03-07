Rock Castle curates a walk-through Pavilion for Trident Group, Steals the show at Bharat Tex 2024

New Delhi, (India), March 7: Trident Group, a prominent manufacturer renowned for its diverse portfolio spanning yarn, bath linen, bed linen, paper, chemicals, and captive power, proudly participated in the esteemed Bharat Tex exhibition held in New Delhi from February 26 to 29, 2024. This premier textile event served as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, manufacturers, and innovators to converge and showcase cutting-edge trends, products, and technologies within the textile sector.

Rock Castle Experiences Un-Ltd, a premier events & experiential marketing agency, recently collaborated with Trident Group at Bharat Tex 2024, where they curated a groundbreaking Pavilion that elevated India’s global textile expo to new heights.

Upon entry, guests were provided with a passport detailing the inspiration behind each of the eight thematic zones. The brand’s innovative approach, combined with Rock Castle’s meticulous attention to detail & experience, resulted in an unforgettable journey through the Trident Group Pavilion, leaving attendees with a profound sense of wonder and appreciation.

About the Zones:

ATULYA BHARAT & SANSKRITI: Inspired by Indianism and the core values of India, this zone featured collections adorned with earthy props and hosted live artists from Kashmir.

WELLNESS & SPA: Showcasing the Mood Indigo collection and a remarkable yarn structure by a special artist, this zone offered a luxurious spa experience complemented by shades of blue.

SUSTAINABILITY: Highlighting Trident Group's commitment to environmental conservation, this zone showcased eco-friendly techniques and materials used in collections, emphasizing the importance of keeping the environment clean.

CAFE: A cozy retreat offering a muddy atmosphere, soothing music, and meeting rooms, providing guests with a relaxing break to enjoy a cup of coffee.

DESIGNER'S DESK: Featuring custom mannequins adorned with prints from the collection, this zone catered to the little fashionistas.

SHIVAN & NARRESH: An exclusive zone dedicated to renowned designers, Shivan & Narresh, showcasing a trending collection for the the brand, celebrating the richness of Indian homes.

DIGITAL BHARAT: Offering a 360-degree anamorphic experience of the Trident Group story, this zone left visitors in awe with its innovative presentation, inviting them to immerse themselves in the brand's digital journey.

Rock Castle

COTTON FIELD EXIT: Concluding the journey with a stroll through a cotton field, guests left the pavilion with smiles and a sense of wonderment.

Rajneesh Bhatia, CEO myTrident said that “Rock castle team was bang on in turning our concept & thoughts into reality and I am super satisfied with the quality of workmanship, involvement in detailing and fantastic aesthetic sense which a luxury design brand like ours need. Not to forget the challenging timeline we had to bring this alive.

The meticulous execution added an extra layer of excitement and engagement, ensuring that visitors left with this miraculous experience and a deeper connection with our brand”

Beyond Bharat Tex, Rock Castle has left its mark on a diverse range of corporate events, trade shows, brand experiences, retail projects & IPs. Each endeavor is infused with signature blend of creativity, technology, storytelling that linger in the minds of audiences long after the experience has ended.

"At Rock Castle, we believe in surprising our clients with our passion, enthusiasm, and excitement. Our commitment for staying up-to-date with the latest technology, innovations, and productions ensures that we provide unparalleled experience to our clients and engage with the audience at an emotional level." said Alok Nagpal, Founder & Director.

“There is no formula we follow, as every brand is different and we don't just do events or showcase products; we create experiences that resonate with our audience on a profound level. Our curated pavilion at Bharat Tex 2024 reflects our dedication to storytelling, detailing & precision to deliver a lasting impression on all who visit." said Pooja Dugar, Creative Director & CEO

Rockstars of our castle, is our team, who stands as a leading force with a dedication to push boundaries and redefine the possibilities of immersive experiences.

