Rocketize is Perfect Token to Generate 100x Returns. Can It beat XRP & FIL?

Are you checking the latest cryptocurrency news? If not, you are missing a chance to buy some exciting tokens. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and other top tokens are still ruling the cryptocurrency charts. However, the predominance of those tokens may not last forever. Experienced investors are considering an investment inRocketize (JATO), Ripple (XRP), Filecoin (FIL), and other new tokens. The value of these tokens may grow much faster than other top-ranked tokens. Continue reading to learn why Rocketize, Ripple, and Filecoin may provide multi-fold returns in the long term.

Rocketize: The Most Popular Current Asset in the Meme Coin Space

The meme coin space features many familiar tokens. The most popular tokens are not showing signs of significant improvement. Therefore, people are looking for better alternatives outside of the meme coin space. What if a meme coin could benefit creative individuals and generate quick profit for investors? Its value would potentially skyrocket and it could outperform all dog family tokens.

The Rocketize token is preparing to take the meme coin space by storm. It is a decentralized finance (DeFi) meme token built to propel investors’galactic journey. The number of JATO (Rocketize) Tokens will never increase because it is a deflationary crypto asset. Its scarcity will increase its value and make Rocketize the premier meme coin.

Using a non-traditional incentive structure to benefit investors

The Rocketize token is a BEP-20 token running on the Binance Smart Chain. This crypto asset facilitates many ways of making money. This token enables NFT Minting on the Rockmint platform. It helps creative users monetize their memes by turning them into non-fungible tokens.

NFTs can become extremely expensive digital assets due to their unique design and appealing art. Rockmint will be users’favourite platform to develop impressive NFTs. It will allow users to trade those NFTs at much higher rates to digital collectors.

Linking diverse blockchain networks for easy data exchange

Polygon, Ethereum, BSC, etc. are distinct blockchains powering various decentralized applications (dApps), DeFis, and other decentralized platforms. The Rocketize platform aims to act as a bridge between those networks. It aims to help users send data to any blockchain network without paying expensive gas fees.

Many other platforms are trying to achieve the same goal. Rocketize may become a one-stop destination to create and trade NFTs over any network user like. The JATO Token will play an important role in cross-platform data transfer. Therefore, it may emerge as the most valuable DeFi meme token.

How to buy the Rocketize Token?

The Rocketize Token is about to launch. You can buy it in the presale round by following the below-given steps:

Step 1: Get started by installing the Trust Wallet or the MetaMask crypto wallet extension on your web browser.

Get started by installing the Trust Wallet or the MetaMask crypto wallet extension on your web browser. Step 2: Buy Ethereum, BNB Token, or USDT Token to acquire the JATO Token.

Buy Ethereum, BNB Token, or USDT Token to acquire the JATO Token. Step 3: Visit Rocketize's official website and then click the“Enter Presale” option.

Visit Rocketize's official website and then click the“Enter Presale” option. Step 4: Connect your crypto wallet.

Connect your crypto wallet. Step 5: Select your cryptocurrency ETH/BNB/USDT and the number of tokens you want to swap.

Select your cryptocurrency ETH/BNB/USDT and the number of tokens you want to swap. Step 6: Complete the purchase and you will get the new meme token.

Hurry up and buy the JATO Token within 15 minutes of signup. You will get an 8% bonus for swapping the Ethereum Token, a 12% bonus for swapping the BNB Token, and a 12% bonus for swapping the USDT Token. You can also earn a bonus by referring this token to your friends and colleagues.

Ripple: Offering a Fast, Eco-friendly, and the Most Practical Cryptocurrency for Cross-Border Transactions

Ripple’s XRP Ledger blockchain is transforming the global financial space. This crypto asset has been around for several years. Institutions, companies, developers, and common users have used this platform to send funds across the globe. Financial institutions can use the XRP Token for cross-border fund transfers. Individual users can use it to send anywhere without paying expensive transaction fees. Developers get comprehensive support to craft futuristic dApps with state-of-the-art features. The XRP token enables affordable transactions and it is an eco-friendly crypto asset. As per reports, Ripple is inviting creative users to take advantage of its $250 million Creator Fund.

Filecoin: Offering a Decentralized Storage Solution to Protect the Most Important Information

Being a decentralized file storage system, Filecoin is providing a well-protected network to store the most valuable information. This platform has become a one-stop destination for storing, providing, and building protected storage for valuable data. The FIL Token is essential to use services offered on the Filecoin platform. It allows users to buy or sell storage on the Filecoin network. As per reports, Filecoin has recently launched a content delivery system known as“Saturn”. It will help users recover content for dApps offering a storage facility. Saturn will make it pretty cost-effective to run Filecoin nodes.

The Rocketize Token is not another useless meme token. It is a DeFi meme coin building a powerful community of crypto enthusiasts. Ripple and Filecoin tokens are also regaining people’s trust, but many analysts feel that Rocketize’s prices may potentially skyrocket within a few months after its launch.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.