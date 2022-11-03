Rocketize, Polygon, Or Internet Computer? Check Out These Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are not ordinary financial instruments, given how they eliminate the role of third-party institutions like banks and brokerage firms to give more leeway to investors. Without a central authority with absolute control over the investment mechanism or a firm offering its services, investors are not required to pay unnecessary taxes or charges. Moreover, as blockchain enables innovators to explore ideas, users get to invest in products with different use cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are confused about how to select a cryptocurrency that best suits your needs, you can start by researching. You can look up information about some of the leading names likeRocketize (JATO), Polygon (MATIC), and Internet Computer (ICP) and then compare them. Let's get a peek into some of the key features of these cryptocurrencies.

Rocketize: A Meme Coin Inspired By The Idea Of Atomic Nation

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, Rocketize offers its users opportunities to trade and mint NFTs in a secure marketplace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rocketize is a meme coin that is inspired by the idea of atomic nation and aims to cash in on the rising interest in blockchain-based games based on intergalactic events. It has a native token called JATO which can be used for staking, liquidity management, and trading non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among other transactional uses.

In case you are interested, you can purchase these tokens on presale and get attractive rewards. These rewards will vary with factors like the cryptocurrency used, the timing of the transaction, the amount the buyer is ready to spend, the number of referrals, and the stage of the presale. The JATO Token is built on a deflationary model wherein its supply is burned regularly to keep its price stable. Its total supply has been fixed at 1 trillion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you are a BTC user and want to buy JATO Tokens, you will get 15% of the tokens for free as a reward. If ETH tokens are used to purchase the JATO Token, then the user will be eligible for 8% extra tokens. Now, if the transaction occurs in the first stage of the presale, the buyer would be eligible for an 8% additional reward. The bonus for transactions occurring in the second stage of presale is 7% and 4% for the third stage.

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, Rocketize offers its users opportunities to trade and mint NFTs in a secure marketplace. The platform has a special feature called ROCKMint where their NFTs are minted as collectibles. Those with Rocketize cards will be able to upload their favorite memes and then get them converted into collectible trading cards. The NFT will then continue to exist on the blockchain network.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The platform’s governance structure is based on the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) model whereby token holders get to participate in the platform’s operations through voting rights. When a community member pitches a proposal sale, they can put forward their views by exercising these voting rights.

Polygon Partners With Axelar

Polygon is an Ethereum-friendly scaling solution for dApps and other decentralized systems, wherein developers can build highly agile systems securely and cost-effectively. Its native token MATIC is the primary cryptocurrency on the network and comes in handy for all kinds of transactional uses. One of the network's key features is supernets which enable users to build custom blockchains without the usual hassles associated with maintaining blockchain infrastructure. In recent news, Polygon announced that it would be teaming up with Axelar for delivering secure cross-chain communication across supernets. The integration would facilitate seamless communication between supernets and other blockchain networks.

ICP Implements New API

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Internet Computer is an open-source blockchain platform for deploying smart contracts and building agile dApps. Its native token ICP can be used for all kinds of transactional uses on the platform. Recently, Internet Computer announced that it has implemented an application programming interface (API) that would enable dApps and smart contracts to directly send HTTP outcalls. These outcalls would include secured HTTPS traffic.

Given the unmatched functionality and unique use cases of Rocketize, Polygon, and Internet Computer, it is not hard to see why buyers are so impressed by them and often struggle to choose between them. However, according to many cryptocurrency analysts, Rockeize has a clear advantage over the other two options because of its better growth potential. By offering investors multiple opportunities to earn passive income, it ensures that it caters to investors' interests in a sustained manner. It could deliver potentially huge returns in the long term.

Learn more about the Rocketize Token:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Presale:http://rocketize.io/buy

Website:http://rocketize.io/

Telegram:https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}