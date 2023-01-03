Rocketize, The Sandbox, and Stacks: 3 Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For

The Rocketize (JATO) appears on many end-of-year cryptocurrency lists from top-rated investors as a token with a high chance of booming in 2023.

The recent crypto crash has reduced investments in many areas of the cryptocurrency market. However, market signals indicate several projects that have the potential to recover from the cryptocurrency price slump and perform better in the long term.

This article discusses three such tokens and presents a fantastic pre-sale opportunity to invest and gain huge returns as crypto price valuations improve.

Rocketize: Great Alternative to Popular NFT Marketplaces

Rocketize (JATO) is building an NFT minting tool that enables users to generate custom crypto assets and digital collectables.

In addition, asset owners can smoothly trade their NFT collection on Rocketize’s (JATO) integrated Agora NFT marketplace and receive JATO tokens, which they can trade on decentralized exchanges (DEX) for other cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, Rocketize (JATO) holders can use the token as a source of liquidity or collateral when interacting with decentralized finance (DeFi) products.

The Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale invites new participants to earn exciting benefits from the platform by buying JATO tokens at discounted prices. Moreso, the pre-sale offers impressive bonuses that allow buyers to earn more than 100% profits from their investments.

For example, every purchase comes with an 8% pre-sale bonus and an 8%–15% deposit bonus, depending on the cryptocurrency used to purchase the Rocketize (JATO) tokens.

Buyers can claim other bonuses if they make multiple purchases of Rocketize (JATO) tokens and refer more pre-sale participants.

The Sandbox Is on Track to Connect Billions of Gamers

The Sandbox (SAND) users can create unique digital assets and store them on the Ethereum blockchain.

The Sandbox (SAND) platform is a hotbed of activity among members of the crypto gaming community.

Players on The Sandbox (SAND) platform interact in a more realistic virtual space than the traditional social and gaming networks. These players can work, play, or trade in a secure, free-to-roam 3D environment.

Furthermore, The Sandbox (SAND) users can create unique digital assets and store them on the Ethereum blockchain. These digital assets are stored as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and are fully owned by their creators.

Asset owners may sell their 3D objects on The Sandbox (SAND) marketplace to receive SAND tokens, the native currency of the platform. Moreso, SAND owners can own plots of virtual land by buying parcels of LAND tokens, which represent digital real estate in The Sandbox (SAND).

The Sandbox (SAND) enables game creators to build highly customizable games on the platform and earn income by charging other gamers access fees using the SAND token.

Hence, The Sandbox (SAND) has become one of the most valuable metaverse tokens ranked by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.

Stacks: Extending Bitcoin’s Function and Scale

Stacks (STX) is a Layer-1 blockchain that integrates smart contract technology into the Bitcoin blockchain.

Since its launch, Bitcoin (BTC) has dominated the blockchain crypto space as the largest and most valuable cryptocurrency. However, Bitcoin (BTC) lacks many improvements introduced to the cryptocurrency market by the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum’s (ETH) smart contracts are the driver behind most of the technological revolutions happening in the gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible token (NFT) communities.

Hence, by transferring smart contracts to the Bitcoin blockchain, Stacks (STX) enables the creation of decentralized applications (dApps) on Bitcoin’s (BTC) network.

The Stacks (STX) token is used to power the execution of smart contracts, process transactions, and create new digital assets for network users.

Thus, the Stacks (STX) token is considered a long-term crypto investment as it upgrades the functionality of Bitcoin (BTC) without changing the chain’s history or compromising its security.

To Conclude

The top market speculators report that meme tokens with utility in the non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) markets are strong contenders for the best long-term crypto investments.

Although every token discussed in the article has a relevant use case, Rocketize (JATO) is the only token yet to launch, suggesting the chance for higher rewards when it hits its real market valuation.

Hence, the Rocketize (JATO) pre-sale is the perfect opportunity to add a potential high performer to your portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.