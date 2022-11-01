Rocketize Token Will Propel The Market Like Binance Coin And Cosmos Once Did

Binance Coin (BNB) –The Most Comprehensive Solution On The Market

Rank: 4th

Capitalization: $62.9 billion

Price: $313.6

Volume: $1.47 billion

As we alluded to in the subtitle, BNB is much more than a cryptocurrency. While other platforms provide a digital asset and not much else, BNB is an extensive ecosystem of services. Binance, which has climbed to number four in the rankings, owes most of its success to its exchange, the biggest exchange in the world according to daily trading volume. Binance was established in 2017 with one goal: to push cryptocurrency to the front line of global financial activity. The name Binance is a fusion of the terms Binary and Finance.

Besides being the number one exchange globally, BNB boasts an impressive array of options. The network consists of Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Trust Wallet, and other projects, which are based on blockchain technology. All of these functionalities are designed to give users the best that modern finance has to offer. BNB was introduced by Changpeng Zhao and He Yi. Zhao is the chief executive officer (CEO) of BNB and Yi is the chief marketing officer (CMO) at Binance. The co-founders have created a culture of constant development at the company. BNB is synonymous with innovation, evident from the success the platform has enjoyed in the last five years.

Cosmos (ATOM) –Here To Solve All Your Blockchain Problems

Rank: 20th

Capitalization: $3.97 billion

Price: $13.9

Volume: $317.7 million

Now that cryptocurrency and blockchain have been around for longer than a decade, users know what works and what doesn't. In terms of the latter, users consider blockchain protocols to be slow, extortionate, and environmentally detrimental. For instance, although it is the number one cryptocurrency, users lament Bitcoin's system. Cosmos was created to solve these issues. The platform's ulterior motive is to simplify blockchain for all parties by introducing an adaptable framework focused on decentralized applications. Cosmos consists of an Interblockchain Communication protocol that streamlines blockchain engagement.

The ATOM project is the byproduct of another platform called Tendermint. The latter is a principal contributor to Cosmos and was launched in 2014. The first mention of Cosmos was made in a whitepaper in 2016, and a token sale was conducted the following year. Users can obtain ATOM tokens through a hybrid proof-of-stake algorithm. The platform is sustained through this process and helps to keep Cosmos Hub, the flagship blockchain, secure. Token holders have governance rights, allowing them to vote for or against changes.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.