Rolling to success and how: The Rolling Plate makes it big

The massive momentum and the crazy growth levels a few industries have attained over the years can be attributed to a myriad of factors. Some say it is because of the increased adoption of the latest technological advancements and trends, while a few others say it is due to the relentless drive, passion and commitment of founders and entrepreneurs. However, a few experts opine that a combination of both has what led most industries to where they stand today.



The food and beverages industry has noticed a rise in several such brands and businesses built from the ground up, aiming to take over the F&B markets. The Rolling Plate emerges as one such incredible brand grown from the ground up under the leadership of young and dynamic entrepreneurs Jahaan Khurana and Divy Kohli.



People have been curiously searching for The Rolling Plate Reviews on the net, and all they find are positive testimonials from food lovers and enthusiasts, making the brand a buzzworthy name in the industry in a few short years. The Rolling Plate successfully runs under the FOCO MODEL (the franchise’s own company operator). It is a growing business where people invest in cloud kitchens that they sell, and everything, including spaces, employees, kitchen equipment, etc., are handled by the company also, the growth part of the cloud kitchen is closely monitored by the company which is done by the franchise.



The Rolling Plate celebrates its 4-year anniversary on 15th August 2023 in an unconventional way through a special initiative of providing self-defence to girls to protect themselves in collaboration with multiple government schools and Nirbhau Naari Suraksha Foundation in Delhi, from where the founder hails. It will provide self-defense training to 400 girls to address women’s rising safety and security concerns. This initiative is planned to empower women with the defense skills to protect themselves.



The Rolling Plate has risen to the top as a top franchise business, offered at the most costeffective price, starting at just 2.9 lakhs. It has already grown to 25+ cloud kitchens and has 450+ digital restaurants. It is a cloud kitchen franchise that more and more people are looking forward to investing as they only need to put in the capital, and the company takes care of the operations. The rolling plate in operational patter hundreds of budding Entrepreneurs in the country. So, investors worldwide have become more aware of investing in cloud kitchens to progress their careers in the vast F&B industry.



Jahaan Khurana, the brain behind India’s #1 cloud kitchen franchise, highlights how as a company, they believe in giving back and thus are associated with several CSR initiatives that lead to society’s betterment and also create employment opportunitie