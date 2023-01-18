Romance blooms with Tales of Diamond Rose Quartz Valentine’s collection

This year, the season of love is going to sparkle with Tales of Diamond’s rare, genuine and limited edition rose quartz jewellery. The collection is here to spare you from the hassle of finding out the perfect gift for your perfect match. It’s an oh-so-charming passel that is synonymous with love and regality that entails all things delicate, exclusive, and affordable.

Tales of Diamond is one of the most affordable diamond jewellery brands online established by the new-age couple Tanvi and Sachin. Having a history of 30 years in the fraternity of diamond jewels trade, the couple has been coming up with jewellery pieces that are nothing short of a wonder.

A Parure that defines Love

Tales of Diamond has inculcated oodles of intricacy, compassion, and love to come up with their Rose Valentine’s Collection. The trinkets are curated with Rose Quartz that personify unconditional love since time immemorial. Rose Quartz is a semi-precious stone that is obtained from natural mining. As per ancient beliefs, it is said to be a powerful emitter of vibrations that pirouette around the aspects of joy, love, and emotional healing. The soft and pleasant pastel pink colour of the stone will surely remind your partner of your precious time together when they adorn themselves with this token of eternity. From rings and bracelets to pendants and earrings, the collection has myriad ornament options for you to pick from.

Amalgamating Warmth and Beauty

The Rose Valentine’s Collection by Tales of Diamond is way beyond a simple depiction of love. It’s a one-of-its-kind initiative in India and is available at an astoundingly affordable range. The quartz is believed to be associated with the Goddess of love, and beauty —Venus. The tickled pink stones also find a mention in Etruscan Mythology owing to its connection with the goddess of unconditional love, fertility and health —Turan. Owing to its historical symbolism, the rose quartz is often recommended as a remedy to keep lovers’ tiffs at bay and keep the intimacy intact.

Infusing exclusivity and charm, the rose Valentine’s diamond jewellery Collection is named “Gul - From eternity till eternity” and encompasses statement pieces that will be available in beautiful shades of pink, wrapped with the elegance of diamond. The adornments make a perfect gift for wedding proposals, or simply rekindling the lost spark between the lovebirds.

More in Store for you

Tales of Diamond has decided to make the season of romance extra momentous with their giveaways and offers. With every purchase that you make from the collection, you shall avail a couple photograph engraved silver coin absolutely free. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? Well, if this isn’t enough, you also have the chance of winning an amazing giveaway. Share your couple photograph with Tales of Diamond and you never know, you might be one of the three lucky couples to win a special jewellery piece from the newly launched collection.

All in all, Tales of Diamond's new Valentine's Day collection is the perfect way to add a touch of romance and sparkle to your holiday. Featuring stunning pieces made of rare, genuine rose quartz, these one-of-a-kind jewels are sure to make your loved one feel extra special. Don't miss out on the opportunity to surprise them with a gift from this limited edition collection. Head to Tales of Diamond's website now to browse the selection and make this Valentine's Day one to remember.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.