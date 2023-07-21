Rooh by Shivani- A perfect blend of fashion and sustainability

Rooh by Shivani is a unique and inspiring brand that blends western and Indian cultures while advocating for sustainability and conscious consumption in the fashion industry. The brand's commitment to ethical sourcing, eco-friendly production, fair working conditions, and transparency sets it apart as a responsible and socially conscious player in the market. The founding of Rooh is based on Shivani’s love for fashion and awareness of the societal and environmental impacts of fast fashion. Slow fashion is indeed an important concept that addresses the problems associated with the conventional fashion industry.

The use of sustainable materials like organic cotton, peace silk, and recycled fibers demonstrates the brand's dedication to reducing its environmental impact. By employing eco-friendly production techniques such as natural dyeing and low-impact printing, Rooh by Shivani minimizes its water usage, energy consumption, and waste generation, thus contributing positively to the environment.

The emphasis on fair and safe working conditions for employees and artisans ensures that the brand's products are not just sustainable but also socially responsible. By promoting fair labor standards and providing a safe working environment, Rooh by Shivani supports the well-being of the people involved in its supply chain.

The focus on minimalist and timeless designs that merge Indian and western cultures encourages consumers to embrace slow fashion and invest in durable clothing meant to be cherished for years. This approach stands in contrast to the wasteful and short-lived nature of fast fashion, advocating for a more sustainable way of consuming fashion products.

Transparency and education are also crucial elements of the brand's ethos. By openly sharing information about materials and production processes, Rooh by Shivani empowers consumers to make informed choices. Furthermore, engaging in educational initiatives raises awareness about sustainable fashion and encourages more people to adopt responsible fashion practices.

Rooh by Shivani's involvement in social and environmental initiatives beyond its products showcases a genuine commitment to making a positive impact on society and the planet.

Overall, Rooh by Shivani embodies the principles of sustainability, ethics, and conscious design, inspiring both consumers and the fashion industry to move towards a more responsible and environmentally friendly future.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.