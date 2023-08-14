Roop Mantra Family Celebrated International Youth Day

Chandigarh- Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. with the courtesy of their renowned Ayurvedic skin care brand- Roop Mantra, celebrated International Youth Day with great fanfare at their Chandigarh office. At this event, sports and musical programs were also organized in which employees participated enthusiastically. The winning participants were rewarded by the company officials with fantastic gifts.

On the occasion of Youth Day, entrepreneur and investor Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, popularly known as Brand Machine, addressed the employees and explained the importance of Youth Day to them. He said that youth play the most significant role in building and developing a prosperous nation. And for this very purpose, self-confidence is a crucial element needed in them and they get this confidence from their tenacious personality.

Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, Founder, SBS Group of Companies

He further said, “These days, it is very common to see that many youngsters are struggling with different skin problems which mainly include oily skin, pimples, dark circles under the eyes, acne, dry and dull skin, etc. Due to these problems, lack of confidence is usually seen in them, which can somewhere affect their career”.

Dr. Juneja said that to solve all these problems, Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. has launched a brand Roop Mantra a few years ago which incorporates superiors quality Ayurvedic face creams, facewashes, soaps, and cold creams. All the products are helpful to make skin naturally glowing and healthy from the inside.

Roop Mantra Ayurvedic skin care products work to protect the natural moisture of the skin. The amazing nutritional and anti-oxidant properties of Ayurvedic ingredients help to enhance the texture of the skin.

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on the 12th of August. This day is dedicated to the important role and engagement of youth in nation-building. On this day, youth inspire the coming generations with their innovative ideas, excellence, and social participation.

