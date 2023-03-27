Royal Pepper Banquets hosts community marriage for Delhi residents

Community marriages refer to a system or an arrangement wherein multiple individuals or couples get married at a particular location on the same date. Mostly, people who come from an underprivileged background and cannot handle the expenses involved in a wedding opt for this. Recently. Royal Pepper Banquets, one of the top banquet halls and wedding organizers in Delhi, hosted a community marriage in the city which proved to be a big success.

Talking about the thought behind this initiative, Pankaj Aggarwal, managing director at Royal Pepper Banquets, says, “Our company has a large team of dedicated staff and professionals who are responsible for the wonderful growth we have seen so far. Many of these individuals come from a lower socio-economic background. While they play an important role in organizing these lavish weddings, they themselves couldn’t have afforded such a wedding in their own family. I decided to host a community marriage so that people from this strata of the society, too, could experience an elaborately organized wedding that becomes a permanent memory in their mind.”

As a company, Royal Pepper Banquets is known for organizing larger-than-life weddings that feature a great amount of pomp and show. While organizing the community marriage event, Pankaj and his team decided not to cut any corners and make it as lavish as possible. The décor was aesthetically pleasing and the guests were served with a wide range of delectable dishes. For each and every person associated with event, it was a day to remember.

“While we have organized countless weddings and other events, the kind of satisfaction and happiness we got after organizing this community marriage event was priceless. The smile that we saw on the faces of the couples and the guests who attended the community wedding was our biggest reward. Our team put in a lot of effort to make it a memorable event for them. Every business organization is expected to adhere to the principles of corporate social responsibility. If every company starts making a significant contribution towards the society, it will get uplifted in no time”, states Pankaj.

Royal Pepper Banquets has become the most preferred option for people who wish to organize weddings and other social events in Delhi. While the company has disrupted the event organizing space in a very positive manner, its social initiatives has led it towards earning the tag of a business organization that is making a positive impact on the society as well.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.