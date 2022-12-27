Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films presents ‘A Cheat Day’

India, 27h December 2022: Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films on 15th December 2022 premiered its latest short film titled ‘A Cheat Day’, starring Four More Shots Please fame actor Rajeev Siddhartha and Neerja fame actress Eisha A Chopra in the lead. Directed by Gautam Arora, who has received critical acclaim across national and international film festivals, the short film revolves around a conversation between two strangers Maya and Chirag, who happen to have a chance meeting at a bar. The evening that ensues reveals two strikingly different perspectives towards commitment and fidelity and all that lies in between. Producer & Writer Mandhir Sahni is back yet again with an interesting take on the modern-day concept of commitment through his next short film Directed by Gautam Arora.

A fascinating take on the evolving nature of commitment and how modern couples define what’s ok and what’s not in a relationship, this movie focuses on the conversation between Maya and Chirag and how they lay bare both sides of this unconventional choice. Their fun filled, at times flirtatious and often testy banter puts the plot into context and brings forth a new perspective of what commitment could mean in a relationship. Just when you think Maya and Chirag have hit it off, the bittersweet ending of this movie that will surprise audiences with the depth of emotion it evokes.

Talking about ‘A Cheat Day’, actor Rajeev Siddhartha said, “This is my first ever association with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short films and I am very excited for the release of A Cheat Day. This platform has given a credible stage to storytellers and actors alike to showcase their artistic creativity and reach out to wider audiences who are interested in watching new stories being told that are relevant to their times and interests, beyond the realms of conventional cinema. ‘A Cheat Day’ raises some intriguing questions around the meaning of commitment in the modern world and how it’s ever evolving in the context of the modern day relationship landscape. . The times we live in need for us to collectively evolve as a society and question whether conventions are helpful or detrimental to our growth and well-being. I am thankful to Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, for being such a remarkably empowering platform for believing in and supporting storytellers that challenge the status quo.”

Expressing her excitement about the film, actor Eisha A Chopra said, “'A Cheat Day' brought with it an exciting opportunity for me not just as an actor, but also as an individual as it nudged me to look within myself and also at the society we exist in at large. For a story told under 25 minutes, it gets you thinking about whether the boundaries that we draw upon ourselves in a relationship are our own or do we assume them by default. I am glad Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has given a platform to share such unique stories and reach out to a modern audience base, not necessarily to give people answers but more importantly to raise the right questions.”

Director Gautam Arora says “‘A Cheat Day’ is a story relatable to me and I am privileged to be associated with Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. This movie unfolds gradually and beautifully paves the way for an unexpected climax, giving the audience time to ponder about the modern-day idea of commitment and how boundaries are redefined in each individual couple’s case. I think Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films is an ideal platform for showcasing such innovative scripts, and it has really acted as a driving force behind the development of short films in India.”

The movie premiered on Royal Stag Barrel Select’s Large Short Films YouTube Channel, a platform to watch the most original and inspiring short films made by some of the finest directors in India.

WATCH ‘A Cheat Day’ HERE: https://youtu.be/rvBCZi3i8RE

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has become ‘the’ destination for Indian short films where viewers can experience the taste of great films. The platform has collaborated with successful storytellers from Bollywood who truly stand for originality and creativity. Large Short Films has evolved to create an ecosystem for aspiring and established directors alike to to bring world class storytelling to curious and deciphering audiences.

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films has released some of the most prodigious and award-winning short films with renowned artists and directors from the industry which truly reflects originality, imagination and perfection. Ahalya, Chutney, Devi and Anukul are just some of the phenomenal films that have been released on this platform. Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films as a platform for original short films has been the pioneer in popularizing this genre of film-making.

