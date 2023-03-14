Royal Sundaram: A Trusted Partner for Comprehensive Health Insurance Solutions

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Having a reliable health insurance policy can be crucial in managing medical expenses. Royal Sundaram has been providing health insurance coverage for over two decades, helping policyholders navigate the complexities of obtaining affordable Health Insurance. As a leading provider of health insurance, the company has been dedicated to helping individuals and families manage their medical expenses with ease. With a large customer and a vast network of over 10,000+ affiliated cashless hospitals, Royal Sundaram is committed to providing its clients with the best possible health insurance solutions both for individuals & their families.

Royal Sundaram has a strong record in settling health insurance claims, with a claim settlement ratio of 95% (Claim settlement ratio as per 31st Mar’22 includes all decisioned claims). The decision to purchase health insurance is a crucial one, and there are several factors to be considered when choosing any insurance provider. While there are income tax benefits on premium payments towards health insurance under Section 80D one must also factor the importance of Health Insurance to safeguard personal and family finances during medical emergencies. When choosing Royal Sundaram, policyholders can expect a prompt and efficient claims process and coverage for medical emergencies for themselves and their loved ones.

Secured Health Insurance that can be Trusted

Royal Sundaram provides variety of health insurance solutions that address both the financial and practical aspects of medical emergencies. The option for cashless hospitalization allows for a smoother treatment process by eliminating the need for payment upfront. In terms of coverage, Royal Sundaram offers comprehensive health insurance products that cover lifestyle diseases. A comprehensive Health Insurance plan is necessary to protect one against rising medical inflation with a range of plans available for individuals, families, and those seeking comprehensive protection, Royal Sundaram aims to meet the diverse health insurance needs of its Customers. The company's focus on providing health insurance solutions, combined with its high claim settlement ratio, can make it a reliable choice for those seeking a comprehensive health insurance coverage.

Lifeline Health Insurance Plans for Every Need

Royal Sundaram's flagship Health Insurance plan is Lifeline. Lifeline Health Insurance Plan offers coverage with sum insured starting from 2Lacs going up to 1.5Cr. There are 3 plans – Classic plan offers sum insured options of 2,3,4 Lac and Supreme Plan Starts from 5Lacs and goes up to 1Cr, while Elite plan starts from 25Lacs and goes up to 1.5Cr. The Family Plus Health Insurance Plan is a comprehensive solution for families, offering maternity and infant health coverage. All of Royal Sundaram's Lifeline Health Insurance plans offer coverage for inpatient care, pre-hospitalization expenses, post-hospitalization expenses, donor expenses, ambulance cover, and hospital cash benefits for 30 days.

The company has a wide network of affiliated hospitals, making it easier for to access quality medical care no matter where one is in the country. Additionally, Royal Sundaram offers affordable premiums, ensuring that one can enjoy comprehensive health coverage without breaking the bank. With a high claim settlement ratio and their comprehensive solutions, Royal Sundaram is fast becoming one of the most sought after insurance providers in the market today.

